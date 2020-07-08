The sentencing hearing for Jordan Anthony Nuñez, who along with his late father is accused of beating, torturing and killing 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in 2017 at a home in northern Santa Fe County, will be delayed.
Both the defense and prosecution submitted a motion to the court requesting a continuance for Nuñez's sentencing hearing that was supposed to be held July 20-22.
According to the motion, both parties "believe and agree that people involved and affected by this case, including victims and witnesses, would be better served if such a hearing could be held in a typical open courtroom setting as opposed to telephonically or by video."
The prosecution agrees that Nuñez will be given credit for the time he remains incarcerated up to when the sentencing hearing occurs, the motion states.
The First Judicial District Court is not holding in-person hearings to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
District Judge Matthew Wilson told Theresa Duncan, Nuñez's attorney, and Deputy District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies they needed to submit a motion to request an in-person hearing, as required by the state's Supreme Court order.
If the motion is approved by the chief judge, Wilson said, the attorneys can then seek a writ from the Supreme Court allowing the in-person sentencing hearing to occur.
"I'm going to require the parties to articulate the reason for an in-person [hearing] and are specific to this particular case," Wilson said.
According to Duncan and Carmack-Altwies' original motion for continuance, Nuñez told his other attorney, Mark Earnest, he agrees with the decision to seek a continuance for the hearing and wants it to be held in-person.
