Defense attorneys for Jordan Nuñez, charged in the 2017 beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, on Friday told a judge they have been collecting records from Texas’ child protection agency and have been learning about abuse their client suffered at the hands of his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, who was the lead defendant in the case before he took his own life in a jail cell.
Nuñez’s attorneys have said they intend to argue the young man didn’t have the mental capacity to form an intention to commit the crimes he is accused of — child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. They haven’t yet said why they intend to make the argument.
But during a hearing Friday in state District Court on their notice to prosecutors about their plan for the defense strategy, they said they have been exploring the impact childhood abuse has had on Nuñez, including how he perceives the world and how he might have interacted with his father.
They also said they intend to call psychiatrist Jeffrey Rowe to testify at Nuñez’s trial. According to an online biography, Rowe is the supervising psychiatrist for the Juvenile Forensics Division of Behavioral Health Services in the County of San Diego.
Police found Jeremiah’s body in January 2018 crammed inside a plastic tub that had been buried in a shallow grave alongside a state road near his home in Nambé.
Authorities believe Ferguson and Nuñez tortured and killed Jeremiah in November 2017 while the boy’s mother, one-time co-defendant Tracy Ann Peña, was being held in the Santa Fe County jail. Peña has since taken a plea deal in the case.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez, now 21, as a young man who had been coerced by his father — Peña’s boyfriend — into helping him beat and torture Jeremiah, and then bury his body. Following Ferguson’s apparent suicide in April 2018 at the county jail, however, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez, claiming he might have dealt Jeremiah the final blow.
Defense attorney Mark Earnest filed a motion in April saying he intends to present evidence at Nuñez’s trial showing the man wasn’t mentally able to form the criminal intent necessary to commit fatal child abuse.
So far, Earnest has not revealed the basis for that argument, prompting a recent motion by state prosecutors seeking more information about the evidence he intends to introduce on the issue and asking the court to sanction him for failing to do so already.
Fellow defense attorney Theresa Duncan argued Friday that they filed the motion as courtesy to the state when they first learned about Nunez’s background but have only just recently started to obtain evidence. She blamed bureaucratic delays.
They weren’t intentionally withholding anything, Duncan said.
First Judicial District Judge Matthew Wilson denied the state’s motion to impose sanctions on Nunez’s defense attorneys but granted prosecutors’ request to set deadlines for sharing evidence in the case.
Nunez’s trial is scheduled in November.