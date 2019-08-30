Nuñez indicted on seven new child abuse charges

A Santa Fe grand jury has indicted Jordan Anthony Nuñez on seven new charges of child abuse in the 2017 beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia at a Nambé home.
Nuñez already faced 13 charges — including child abuse resulting in death — in the case in which he is accused of helping his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, torture and abuse Valencia, then bury his body.
The new charges, filed Friday in state District Court in Santa Fe, accuse Nuñez of striking Valencia with a spear, causing him to be shocked by a dog collar, placing him in a fireplace, putting him in a dog kennel, causing him to consume methamphetamine, keeping him in a closet and striking him “forcefully” in the genitals.
Investigators found Jeremiah’s body inside a plastic container in a roadside grave near Nambé in January 2018. Police said Valencia’s mother, Tracy Ann Peña, and her boyfriend, Ferguson, buried him in November 2017 after Ferguson and Nuñez, then 19, tortured and beat the boy to death.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez, now 21, as a young man who had been coerced by his father into participating in the torture and beating of Jeremiah. Following Ferguson’s apparent suicide in April 2018 at the Santa Fe County jail, however, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez, claiming he might have dealt Jeremiah the final blow.
Defense attorney Mark Earnest said at a recent hearing that the new charges are based almost entirely on statements by the boy’s mother, who Earnest said has made conflicting statements regarding Nuñez’s relationship with her son since entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors in October.
The case is scheduled to go to trial in November.