Jordan Nuñez, who is accused of helping his late father beat 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia to death in 2017 at a home in northern Santa Fe County, will take a plea deal rather than stand trial this spring.
Nuñez's defense attorneys and state prosecutors filed a joint motion Wednesday asking the court to set a hearing for Nuñez to enter a plea in the case, in which he is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
That hearing has been scheduled for Friday.
Investigators found Jeremiah's body inside a plastic container in a roadside grave near Nambé in January 2018. Police said Valencia's mother, Tracy Ann Peña, and her boyfriend, Thomas Ferguson, buried him in November 2017 after Ferguson and Nuñez, then 19, tortured and beat the boy to death.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez, now 21, as a young man who had been coerced by his father into participating in the torture and beating of the boy. Following Ferguson's apparent suicide in April 2018 at the Santa Fe County jail, however, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez, claiming he might have dealt Jeremiah the final blow.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.