Nuñez defense seeks to ban Jeremiah Valencia’s mother’s testimony

A lawyer for Jordan Anthony Nuñez, who is awaiting trial in the 2017 torture and killing of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in Nambé, is seeking to have a primary prosecution witness — the boy’s mother — forbidden from testifying.
Jeremiah’s body was found in a plastic container in a roadside grave in January 2018. Authorities said Tracy Ann Peña and her boyfriend, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, buried her son in November 2017 after Ferguson and his son, Nuñez, then 19, tortured and beat him to death.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez, now 21, as having been coerced by his father. But after Ferguson’s apparent suicide at the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, prosecutors said it was Nuñez who may have dealt the fatal blow to Jeremiah. Nuñez faces several charges, including child abuse resulting in death.
Peña, 47, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to one count of child abuse resulting in the death of her son and three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine as part of an agreement to cooperate with prosecutors against Nuñez. She will serve 12 years in prison.
Nuñez’s attorney, Mark Earnest, wrote in a motion this week that detectives and a prosecutor conducted a “secret” two-hour, unrecorded interview with Peña and her attorney at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on June 26. The interview was disclosed to Nuñez’s defense during a pretrial witness interview with Peña on Aug. 15.
Earnest argued in the motion that the interview by detectives and a prosecutor was not simply “witness prep,” as prosecutors claimed, but a “deliberate and purposeful” effort to shield potentially damaging statements by Peña from the defense. The attorney described Peña as “wildly inconsistent” and unreliable in her telling of events of the case.
Prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office have not yet formally responded to the defense motion.
Henry Varela, spokesman for District Attorney Marco Serna, said in an email that it would be inappropriate to focus on the one defense motion “without providing the full context of the on-going litigation in this complex case.”
“The State strongly disputes these allegations, and this motion is consistent with tactics we have seen from this particular defense attorney time-and-time again,” Varela wrote.
Nuñez’s trial is scheduled to begin in November.
Earnest said in the motion that in June, prior to Peña’s interview, the defense had asked about having her cellphone forensically analyzed. He suggested in the motion that the prosecution then realized that they needed to know from Peña whether there was anything on her phone “that might reflect on her culpability or would be detrimental to her credibility of the State’s case against Jordan.”
“Simple common sense leads to the inescapable conclusion that that is what the June 26 interview of Ms. Peña was about, at least in the beginning,” Earnest wrote.
The meeting was “an investigatory interview” required to be recorded under state law, and needed to be disclosed to the defense, Earnest argued.
Earnest wrote that if the court believed it would be “too excessive a sanction” to exclude Peña as a witness at Nuñez’s trial, then it should instruct the jury that it can infer that what was said at the June 26 meeting “was unfavorable to the State.”