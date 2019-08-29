The attorney for Jordan Anthony Nuñez, who is accused of helping his late father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, kill 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia in 2017, began to sketch the outlines of the young man’s defense at a hearing Thursday.
At a pretrial hearing Thursday regarding what evidence will be presented to a grand jury as it considers new charges the state wants to bring against Nuñez, defense lawyer Mark A. Earnest targeted testimony from Tracy Ann Peña, Jeremiah’s mother.
Earnest said new charges on which the state seeks indict Nuñez are almost entirely based on statements made by Peña, which the lawyer claimed changed “180 degrees” after she made a deal with prosecutors regarding her own culpability in her son’s death.
“Prior to her plea … she was interviewed on several occasions, and she said, ‘No, Jordan never hurt my kids. Jordan never hurt Jeremiah,’ ” Earnest said.
“Now she’s saying Jordan hit him,” Earnest continued, “… but she said on at least three different occasions that he didn’t hurt Jeremiah and … he tried to protect her and the kids from Thomas Ferguson. If what she said in October 2018 is relevant, then why isn’t what she said in January 2018 relevant?”
Peña has pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in the death of her son and three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine as part of a deal with prosecutors that requires her to cooperate with the state’s case against Nuñez and serve 12 years in prison.
Nuñez is scheduled to go to trial in November.
Jeremiah’s body was found inside a plastic container in a roadside grave near Nambé in January 2018. Police said Peña and her boyfriend, Ferguson, buried him in November 2017 after Ferguson and his son, Nuñez, then 19, tortured and beat the boy to death.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez, now 21, as a young man who had been coerced by his father into helping him beat and torture Jeremiah, then bury his body.
Following Ferguson’s apparent suicide in April 2018 at the Santa Fe County jail, however, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez, claiming he might have dealt Jeremiah the final blow.
Nuñez already faces 13 charges in the case, including child abuse resulting in death, but prosecutors said last week they intend to seek seven new charges against Nuñez based on new evidence. At the same hearing, they also said they planned to offer the defendant a plea deal.
Earnest made the arguments regarding Peña’s about-face in an attempt to get state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to order the District Attorney’s Office to present evidence to the grand jury about Peña’s conflicting statements — not just statements implicating Nuñez she allegedly made hours before signing her plea deal.
Earnest also sought to introduce statements made by three people close to Peña — her brother, stepdaughter and a longtime friend — in which they allegedly said she was not honest.
Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett objected to the presentation of such evidence to grand jurors, saying Earnest improperly sought to bring Peña’s credibility into question.
Judge Sommer ruled witnesses’ statements about Peña’s honesty should not be presented to the grand jury, but jurors should be made aware of the evidence regarding her conflicting statements.
Earnest has also filed a notice advising the court he’ll argue Nuñez didn’t have the mental capacity to form the intent required to commit the crimes with which he is accused, perhaps because of childhood abuse. Earnest has not elaborated on that theory.