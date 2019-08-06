Nuñez accused of shattering window in Santa Fe County jail

Jordan Nuñez, awaiting trial on charges he participated in the 2017 fatal beating of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, has now been accused of kicking out a Santa Fe County jail window in June, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
Nuñez, 21, is scheduled to go to trial in the Valencia case in November on charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death, evidence tampering and conspiracy.
Police found Valencia’s body in January 2018 inside a plastic tub buried in a shallow grave near his home in Nambé. Prosecutors had initially only charged his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, in the case, but after Ferguson was found dead in his cell in the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, they alleged that Nuñez may have dealt the final blow that killed Valencia.
The new case filed against Nuñez in Santa Fe Magistrate Court said the inmate shattered a window in the Delta 500 unit of the jail on June 29 at around 6:50 p.m. The incident was recorded on surveillance video.
“While watching surveillance from the jail, I observed Jordan spin around towards the windows on the unit, then kick the window with his heel, causing the window to break,” Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexandria Hancock wrote in the complaint.
“Jordan then walked away from the area laughing,” Hancock said.
A jail sergeant noticed the broken window the next morning.
In an interview with Hancock later that day, Nuñez said jail staff had allowed the inmates to watch a UFC mixed martial arts event the previous night.
“Jordan said while he was watching one of the fights, he became excited due to the way one of the fights had ended” and kicked the window, Hancock wrote.
Nuñez didn’t tell jail staff “because he was afraid of getting in trouble,” and said he hadn’t intended to break the glass, Hancock said. Nuñez also told the deputy he was willing to work with the jail to replace the broken window. The damage was estimated at about $1,000.
Nuñez is facing a felony charge of criminal property damage in the case, which was initially filed in July but dismissed because the wrong statute had been cited at the time, court records show.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Aug. 1 in the Valencia case asking the court to compel Nuñez’s defense attorney, Mark Earnest, to provide specifics about his intention to present evidence at trial that Nuñez lacked the capacity to form specific intent to commit child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.
It also asked for sanctions against Earnest for not having done so already.
Earnest filed a notice in March saying he intended to present such evidence.
But Deputy District Attorney Todd Bullion says in his motion Earnest still has not disclosed what evidence he will produce, as he is required to do so the state will be prepared to address the issue at trial.
Bullion says in his motion the late disclosure of the evidence could cause the need for a continuance in the case, and if it does he wants the delay to be held against the defense.
Earnest declined to comment Tuesday.
The New Mexican’s Phaedra Haywood contributed to this report.