As fall creeps closer, the days will get shorter, the nights will become cooler, and weeds that can trigger allergies will grow like, well, weeds.
Noxious weeds abound in the region.
They have a variety of shapes, features and origins — some invasive types coming from halfway around the world — but all share one common trait: emitting pollens that can inflict eye-watering, nose-itching misery on the vulnerable.
These plants seem to have no apparent purpose except to suck up water and torment allergy sufferers. They bear no colorful flowers, produce no pollens that bees and other insects can use and even lack a pleasant scent.
"This time of year, it's weeds," said Dr. James Sussman, a Santa Fe allergist. "There's about five or six."
Walk along the Santa Fe River Trail, and you'll encounter some of the culprits: the jagged-leafed kochia, bushy ragweed and the long-spindled Palmer amaranth, or carelessweed.
Another common source of vexing pollens is a Western icon: Russian thistle, better known as tumbleweed.
Ragweed is actually a minor player in this more arid region unless you live near a waterway or irrigation canal, Sussman said.
Grasses, which have their peak allergenic potency in the summer, are still in the mix, though the area is nearing the end of grass season, Sussman said.
The one difference this year is the weak monsoon has enabled the grasses to emit pollen continuously through the summer, he said, because there was little rain to wash it from the air.
People with grass and weed allergies are feeling both but the grass irritants should subside in the next few weeks, he said.
Climate change is lengthening the allergy seasons because fall is cooling later and winter is warming early, at least in some years, allowing annual pollen-bearing weeds to hang around longer, Sussman said.
Shane Pennington, co-owner of Agua Fria Nursery, said the drier summer has produced fewer weeds that are smaller and less dense, though the pollen may not have decreased in proportion.
"I think it's down this year overall," Pennington said. "There's less water, there's less life. Last year, there were ragweeds that were 6 feet tall."
He agreed rain can clear the air of pollens.
However, plants can have a "stress response" toward lack of water and, in turn, pollinate more to reproduce, he said, which could affect people with allergies.
And allergy sufferers might feel no relief from weeds being a few feet shorter this year, he added.
In New Mexico, after people with grass or plant allergies make it through the summer and fall, they get a short break in winter before moving into the spring battlefront: trees.
Sussman said juniper is one of the worst offenders, launching its attack typically in February, though it can begin earlier in a warmer winter.
Russian olive trees and Siberian elms — both invasive — also are bad, he said. Cottonwoods, which are a native tree, also throw off a lot of pollen during the spring months, he added.
The most immediate symptoms of plant and tree allergies are runny nose, congestion and irritated eyes, Sussman said. These symptoms can interfere with sleep and tax the immune system, wearing down the sufferers and making them more susceptible to illnesses, he said.
Over-the-counter medications and nasal sprays are effective remedies, Sussman said, adding those are usually what he prescribes to his patients.
It's fairly common for people to develop these types of allergies after living in New Mexico for several years, he said. New residents do well for the first few years because this state is often drier than where they previously lived, freeing them of mold and dust mites, he said.
When they develop an allergy to, say, juniper, it generally snowballs, and before long they are locked in battle with several different toxic pollens, he said.
"Once you get sensitized to our pollens and start to have symptoms, it's hard to ignore them," Sussman said.
Such was the case with longtime Santa Fe resident Anne D'Alessandro.
D'Alessandro said she had allergies before she moved to New Mexico several decades ago, but in the past few years they began to attack her nonstop. Juniper, chamisa and grasses are among her tormenters, she said.
She and her husband used to start their anti-allergy regimen on Valentine's Day to carry them through six weeks until the pollen launched a full assault, she said.
"For some reason it gets me all year, so I've been taking it [medicine] year-round," she said.
On Tuesday, the head of a community advocacy group was removing kochia near the Santa Fe River at East Alameda and Delgado streets.
Michael Smith, executive director of Friends of the Santa Fe River, said the weed removal was more about eliminating a pesky, invasive plant than reducing allergens, though kochia is rife with nasty pollens.
"My nose is running from it," Smith said. "I would like to eliminate weeds that aren't from here … so grasses and other native things can actually grow. It [kochia] is super invasive. I'm shocked how much I've been weeding."
Immigrants brought kochia from Eurasia in the 19th century as an ornamental plant. It often outcompetes local native plants for soil, water and sunlight, dominating in areas as a species that sheds irritating pollens but attracts no pollinators.
By contrast, native plants will provide habitat for insects and birds, Smith said.
"Nature is in a position now … [where] it needs our help to try and restore some kind of balance again," he said.