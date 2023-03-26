Life’s winding path seemed to leave Peggy Frank with only one bad option.
After more than 42 years of running a bookstore in Santa Fe, she knew her yesterdays outnumbered her tomorrows.
“I’m 83, and that’s not the same as being 82,” Frank said.
She tried to sell Book Mountain, housed in a rented building at 1302 Osage Ave., Unit A. The potential buyer backed out, leaving Frank with a weighty concern.
“To close the store was problematic. What do you do with 80,000 old books?” she said.
Book Mountain operates as a paperback exchange, meaning customers can buy books and also sell them to the store. Frank had too much inventory for a business that seemingly had no future. She decided to stop buying paperbacks for fear of having to burn them, like a character in Ray Bradbury’s novel Fahrenheit 451.
During that time, loyal customers Phil Geronimo and his wife, Lauren Ayer, dropped in with the idea of trading some books.
Geronimo knows a good deal about Santa Fe bookstores, having worked for six years at a sprawling shop called op.cit and another four years at Collected Works.
Frank told them Book Mountain’s future looked cloudy. She asked if Ayer, 56, and Geronimo, 60, had any interest in taking over the store.
“We don’t have the capital to buy it,” Ayer answered.
Frank had a speedy counteroffer: “Who said anything about money?”
In a world consumed with profit margins and interest rates, Frank is saving her business by giving it away.
“Really, it’s about keeping this going. It’s an institution,” she said.
The unusual transaction means Ayer and Geronimo will have the good fortune of owning Book Mountain without buying it. They get a gem without taking out loans or scrounging for investors.
“I love books, and I love selling books to people,” Geronimo said. “Once you’ve built up a relationship with your customers, that’s an enjoyment in itself.”
Frank and her handpicked successors are in a transition phase. Ayer and Geronimo will team with Frank for an unspecified period, then take over when they’re comfortable assuming ownership.
Geronimo, a shift supervisor at Starbucks in DeVargas Center, says he relies on that job for health insurance. He’s working with Frank at Book Mountain after his shifts at the coffee chain.
Frank calls Geronimo a quick learner. It’s straightforward enough, Geronimo says, as the business model Frank established will not change.
With new owners on deck, Frank quickly revived Book Mountain’s practice of buying paperbacks as well as selling them. It’s cash only. Credit cards would help banks but only lard expenses on the small business, Frank said.
Ayer and Geronimo married in December after knowing one another for about five years. He’s a native of Santa Fe, and Ayer is a happy transplant.
Geronimo graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1980, the same year Frank and partner Tom Juster opened Book Mountain. Geronimo met them some 35 years ago, when he became a customer.
He left Santa Fe for a time to work in restaurants in San Francisco, Oregon and Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ayer also worked in San Francisco as a copywriter in the tech industry. She didn’t know Geronimo then.
“I met him at op-cit,” she said, fitting common ground as they love bookstores.
For all its beauty and bustle, San Francisco became a grind for Ayer. “I was tired of working 60-hour weeks,” she said.
She vacationed in Santa Fe, then plunged by moving to the area. Its artistic foundations fit her natural interests in books and writing.
Ayer studied under author Natalie Goldberg and worked for a time as Goldberg’s personal assistant. Quilting became another venture for Ayer.
The opportunity to take over Book Mountain fulfills a longstanding ambition for her. “I always wanted to have a bookstore,” Ayer said.
She estimates she and Geronimo own 4,000 books between them. The collection they are inheriting from Frank is 20 times larger but organized so neatly the store feels uncrowded.
Frank had an eagle eye for what customers want. The books she chose fill sections on the classics, mysteries, poetry, politics, pets, true crime and many more categories.
Frank says Geronimo’s knowledge of the book business led her to recruit him.
What sells these days? Geronimo says the books by historians Hampton Sides and Ron Chernow command an audience.
Fiction is more of Ayer’s expertise, but Geronimo said former Los Angeles Times reporter Michael Connelly is the masterful voice in novels about crime, lawyers and big-city detectives. Less than 10 minutes later, two customers at Book Mountain bought novels by Connelly.
Ayer and Geronimo arrived in the store at the right moment.
“I feel good about not being responsible for everything and that Phil and Lauren are coming in,” Frank said.
She doesn’t have the energy she once did. But Frank still has a vision for the store she launched after being grievously injured by a drunken driver.
The book business gave her a new purpose in life. Giving away the store is a good ending.