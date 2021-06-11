An annual novena in honor of La Conquistadora, a long-running tradition for Catholics in the City of Holy Faith, will begin Sunday and run through June 21.
The successive days of devotional prayer will be held in person this year after being livestreamed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Mass of the novena will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. It will be celebrated by Archbishop John C. Wester.
Daily Masses will then be celebrated outside Rosario Chapel at 6 a.m. June 14 through June 20. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and dress warmly.
Vespers will be held at 2 p.m. June 20 at the cathedral.
The final Mass will be celebrated at the cathedral at 6 a.m. June 21.
While the novena will be held in person, a procession in which La Conquistadora, a centuries-old Marian statue also known as Our Lady of Peace, is carried to and from Rosario Chapel will not take place "because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release.
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s pandemic directives will be followed at all events, the news release states. Face masks must be worn, except by priests and others during their respective vocal liturgical functions. Social distancing also will be observed.
In addition to the daily Masses, Rosario Chapel will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 through June 19 for prayer.
Masses and vespers will be livestreamed on the cathedral's Facebook page, and the Masses at Rosario Chapel will be broadcast on 88.1 FM.
The novena honoring La Conquistadora dates back hundreds of years.
In 1692, Don Diego de Vargas, the conquistador who reclaimed the city for the Spanish crown after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, prayed the novena to the Marian statue, asking for a peaceful resettlement.
