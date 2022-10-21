The state of New Mexico's lawsuit against Walgreens, which seeks to hold the pharmacy chain responsible for its alleged role in the state's opioid abuse crisis, rests heavy responsibility and power on the shoulders of one man.
While most lawsuits seek financial damages to compensate for past harm, the state is asking the court to order Walgreens to bear the cost of remedying future harm — meaning rulings First Judicial District Judge Francis J. Mathew makes in the case could have repercussions for generations of New Mexicans.
Rather than asking the company for a set dollar amount, the state Attorney General's Office hired an expert — Ted R. Miller, a principal research scientist and program director at the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation — to create a plan for abating the public nuisance of the opioid use disorder epidemic, including costs.
Miller's proposed $24 billion plan aims to return prescription opioid death and abuse rates to late-1990s levels by 2042 and accounts for costs associated with treatment, prevention and harm reduction — including billions of dollars for transitional housing.
Not only will Mathew have to decide whether Walgreens has liability in the case, he'll have to determine whether the relief requested by Miller's plan is reasonable and to what extent he'll be involved in directing the spending of that money over the potentially 14-year term of the proposed abatement plan.
"Because of the type of remedy plaintiffs are seeking in this case, a judge is uniquely positioned to exert a lot more power and authority as to how that remedy is implemented," University of New Mexico School of Law Associate Professor Paul Figueroa said Friday.
The "upside" of such an arrangement Figueroa said, is "the process can be aided by an objective supervisor … who is impartial by law."
"[The judge] has way more ability to supervise the remedy than just simply giving a plaintiff money," said Figueroa, who called the plan "ambitious."
He added: "The nature of the remedy gives the judge quite a bit of say and authority about how the abatement will take place."
The judge could make rulings about the scope or duration of the abatement, Figueroa said. For example, he could decide whether it should include treating not just addicts but the children of addicts, as is proposed in Miller's plan.
A doctor of epidemiology testified for the state during the evidence portion of the trial that 49,000 New Mexico children would be exposed to opioid use during their development and 40 percent of foster care placements in the state are due to parental drug use.
Closing arguments in the state's case against Walgreens ended Tuesday after a bench trial that lasted more than seven weeks.
The pharmacies were supposed to act as a dam, Attorney General Hector Balderas said in his opening statement last month, keeping the drugs from flooding the market in “massive surges.”
Instead, Balderas said, the defendants “smashed those dams wide open” — dispensing with safety protocols in a desire to reap historic profits from the sale of opioids without regard for the consequences.
About 80 percent of people who started using heroin in the past decade used prescription opioids first, one state expert testified during the trial.
CVS, Albertsons, Kroger and Walmart also were named defendants in the case. CVS and Albertsons settled before trial and Kroger and Walmart settled about two weeks into the litigation, said Luis Robles of the Albuquerque firm Robles, Rael and Anaya, one of several lawyers from New Mexico and elsewhere contracted to represent the state.
The amounts of those settlements is protected by agreement from release until December, Robles said.
Written closing arguments in the case are due in early November, and the judge has suggested but not promised he’ll attempt to make a ruling before the end of the calendar year.
Mathew received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Notre Dame. He worked in private practice handling primarily commercial and domestic relations law for about 30 years — including a stint at Jones Snead Wertheim Clifford — before before being appointed to the bench in 2013.
He opened his own firm in 2004 and was working there when former Gov. Susana Martinez appointed him to fill a vacancy in the First Judicial District. He later ran as Democrat and was elected to the post.
Mathew recently made headlines when he ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin removed from office for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack in the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first judge to officially classify the attack as "insurrection."