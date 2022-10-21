121819-sfnm-nws-martinezday2

The state of New Mexico's lawsuit against Walgreens, which seeks to hold the pharmacy chain responsible for its alleged role in the state's opioid abuse crisis, rests heavy responsibility and power on the shoulders of one man. 

While most lawsuits seek financial damages to compensate for past harm, the state is asking the court to order Walgreens to bear the cost of remedying future harm — meaning rulings First Judicial District Judge Francis J. Mathew makes in the case could have repercussions for generations of New Mexicans. 

Rather than asking the company for a set dollar amount, the state Attorney General's Office hired an expert — Ted R. Miller, a principal research scientist and program director at the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation — to create a plan for abating the public nuisance of the opioid use disorder epidemic, including costs.  

