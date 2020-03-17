With Main Streets turning into ghost towns and friends turning into strangers, these might be the worst of times since the Great Depression.
Isolation is the terrible but necessary price to blunt the spread of the novel and dangerous coronavirus.
Richard Block has never seen anything like it, and he's seen most everything.
At age 83, he knows more than most about explosive change reshaping the way people coexist. Block was 28 when he staged a societal turnabout in the South.
He started an integrated theater company in 1965 in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. His was a bold step. Much of the country was fighting to keep the races separate when Block put black and white actors together in one company.
The cast performed in what had been a tearoom situated above a store that sold luggage. The theater group would move on to other quarters, but integration was entrenched.
A resident of Santa Fe for 20 years, Block downplays his efforts in Louisville's change for the better.
"Louisville was a liberal city in the South. Integration could be done," he said.
Today, Block is looking beyond the coronavirus pandemic by preparing for his next project in the theater.
He is to direct an October run of Arthur Miller's All My Sons at the Santa Fe Playhouse. Block rereads the play, imagining how it should look and sound, and what he should do to get the best from a cast that has yet to be chosen.
He was hard at it before the coronavirus pandemic. Now the theater project enables him to turn some of his attention away from the downbeat economy and worries about the disease infecting more people.
Still, the crisis is never far away from any conversation, and Block is never shy in his commentary about how politicians and consumers are handling it.
"Our braggart-in-chief sure doesn’t help," Block said. "What do people expect to do with all the toilet paper? Are they expecting a large increase in the number of bowel movements? Nuts."
***
This was a difficult season for certain businesses even before the coronavirus began spreading and potential customers stayed home. One restaurateur faced the fear of an empty dining room with a smile.
"In the restaurant business, it's January, February and March-uary," he said.
But Tuesday afternoon brought a brighter outlook. One of the proprietor's employees was delayed, leaving him alone as he was slammed with customers.
"Figures," he said.
***
Brian Egolf, speaker of the state House of Representatives, spent Tuesday at what has become his lonely law office in downtown Santa Fe.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, usually shares the space with 11 other people. Now 10 are working at home, including the other six attorneys. That left Egolf and one member of the support staff in the office.
Keeping people apart and isolated, he said, provides the best hope for lessening contact with someone who is carrying the disease.
Egolf said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a fellow Democrat, has been cool-headed and strategic in trying to curb transmission of the coronavirus with moves such as closing schools for three weeks.
"If in a month people say government was guilty of overreacting, that would be fantastic," Egolf said. "That would mean not many cases occurred."
He is in contact with Lujan Grisham's administration at least a couple of times a day. The possibility of a special legislative session exists, Egolf said, but there haven't been any concrete discussions.
For the moment, he and other state politicians are waiting for Congress to set a course on an economic recovery plan.
"A lot of us want to see the details of what they are doing in D.C. before we act," he said.
***
Former state Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones, R-Albuquerque, is one politician weighing in with a conspiracy theory about the raft of closings in the private sector.
Arnold-Jones, a Facebook friend, posted this screed: "And just like that the government controls all sporting events, concerts, jobs, colleges, medical facilities, whether or not you can leave your house, has depleted resources such as toilet paper and food, controls all travel. And you guys wonder why they develope (sic) and use viruses to scare the public."
There was more, and it's even more bubble-brained, but you get the idea.
Arnold-Jones ignores that the NBA and Major League Baseball ceased play as private entities that were worried about the health of their players and their fans. There are no government guards restricting movement from private homes. Colleges, private and state-owned, made public health their priority. No government developed the new coronavirus.
All of this raises a question about Arnold-Jones: Is it any wonder that in the last 10 years, she's lost two elections for Congress, a race for governor and even a campaign for the Albuquerque City Council?
Her neighbors, it seems, know her.
