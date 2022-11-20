Santa Fe school board calls on state to shoulder more health insurance costs

The Santa Fe school board voted unanimously on Nov. 10 to call on the Legislature to implement and fully fund the "80/20 rule" for employee health insurance.

Under the rule, employees would pay a maximum of 20 percent of their insurance premiums, regardless of salary or position, with the state paying the other 80 percent. Implementing the rule would provide parity for public schools with the state General Services Department and Albuquerque Public Schools, according to the Santa Fe district's weekly newsletter. Currently, Santa Fe Public Schools pays an average of 60 percent of employee insurance premiums, with the employees covering 40 percent.

Popular in the Community