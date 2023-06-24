The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office faces a lawsuit in the death of a man whom deputies shot and killed on Siler Road as he was running from them following a chase in a stolen truck in June 2021.

Two local lawyers filed a complaint and petition in state First District Court on Friday afternoon asking attorney Scott Fuqua be named the representative of Jason Roybal’s estate so the civil lawsuit alleging wrongful death can move forward.

This is a standard step in pursuing a case under the New Mexico Wrongful Death Act, said Sam Ruyle of Clark, Jones and Ruyle LLC, one of the attorneys.

Download PDF Roybal wrongful death filing

