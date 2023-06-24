The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office faces a lawsuit in the death of a man whom deputies shot and killed on Siler Road as he was running from them following a chase in a stolen truck in June 2021.
Two local lawyers filed a complaint and petition in state First District Court on Friday afternoon asking attorney Scott Fuqua be named the representative of Jason Roybal’s estate so the civil lawsuit alleging wrongful death can move forward.
This is a standard step in pursuing a case under the New Mexico Wrongful Death Act, said Sam Ruyle of Clark, Jones and Ruyle LLC, one of the attorneys.
“No real deviation from the norm in dealing with a case like this,” he said.
Roybal was 32 at the time of his death. New Mexico State Police said at the time he came to the attention of sheriff’s deputies the morning of June 23, 2021, when a woman reported he had pointed a gun at her when she told him to leave her home in Santa Fe. The woman said he had been stalking her for some time and often showed up at her house uninvited.
Deputies responded and pursued him; they said he was driving a stolen truck. They said he started driving recklessly and tried to strike a patrol vehicle, at which point they called off the pursuit.
Deputies encountered him again that night on West Alameda Street and gave chase. Dashboard camera footage shows a slow chase, with Roybal driving in reverse for several minutes. When Roybal reached Siler Road, near Rufina Court, he stopped.
Deputies ordered him to get out of the truck; dashboard camera footage shows he waved a gun out the window and fired a shot. Deputies fired about 20 shots back at the truck, riddling it with bullet holes.
The videos show Roybal then got out of the truck, immediately dropping what turned out to be an air gun, and began running across Siler Road. Deputies fired on him as he ran, mostly with his back to them, striking and killing him. The video show the deputies fired about 10 shots. Authorities later found they had shot Roybal three times, twice in the back and once in the front of his neck.
“Cops shouldn’t be shooting people in the back,” Ruyle said.
There were discrepancies between what was shown on the dashboard camera footage and what New Mexico State Police, the investigating agency, reported had happened.
State police said in a news release at the time “Roybal got out of the vehicle armed with the handgun” and “brandished the handgun towards deputies, who again fired at Roybal. Roybal was struck by gunfire and succumbed to his injuries.” However, the video shows Roybal dropping the gun immediately, not pointing it at the deputies.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-
Altwies’ office ruled the shooting justified in August, and Ruyle said he is not aware of any disciplinary action being taken against the deputies involved.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos declined to comment on the coming lawsuit.
Friday’s filing names the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Christopher Zook and Deputies Jacob Martinez and Leonardo Guzman as defendants.
The document says “the fatal shot or shots were discharged as Mr. Roybal was unarmed and fleeing law enforcement on foot,” and accuses the sheriff’s office of failing to use “due care in the hiring, training and supervision” of Zook, Martinez and Guzman.
It also accuses them of violating his Fourth and 14th amendments rights under the U.S. Constitution. It seeks an unspecified amount of damages plus costs.
Roybal’s estate is being represented by Ruyle and also Doug Perrin of the Perrin Law Firm.
Roybal is identified as “Jason Roybal” in Friday’s court filing. His full name was Nathaniel Jason Roybal; some early media accounts of the shooting identified him as Nathan Roybal, due to confusion with his identical twin brother.
“Based on the investigation, it was noted that Nathan and Nathaniel both used each other’s names during their contacts with law enforcement,” one report of the incident said.
When a state police agent went to inform Nathan Roybal of his brother’s death, the report said, he said he already knew his brother had been killed and told the investigator to leave.