Sandra Thomas still remembers her husband, Carl Miller, wearing a gorilla suit during a training session years ago.
There he was, cavorting in simian attire around their gym, Carl and Sandra's Physical Conditioning Center, tossing off corny one-liners and trying to show people exercise could be fun.
"He was very caring about people, especially kids and his clients, and very concerned about their health," Thomas said of her husband of 30-plus years, who died Oct. 8 of complications related to Parkinson's disease.
The family plans to hold a public celebration of Miller's life at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Church on Don Gaspar Avenue, Thomas said. Masks and social-distancing practices are required.
Miller's career included serving as an Olympic weightlifting coach, school administrator and Santa Fe city councilor.
He died peacefully at his home at the age of 80, two years after publishing his autobiography, Stories of a Life: Some Startling, Some Funny, Always Fascinating (Sunstone Press), a collection of seemingly random tales that all tie to his dedication to physical fitness.
Miller's parents were athletes who took part in competitive swimming meets, and his father, Jerry Miller, competed with the U.S. water polo team in the 1936 Olympic Games.
Carl Miller was born in Chicago in February 1940 and grew up in Southern California, where he played football and baseball, and started training in weightlifting as a teen.
One of his mentors was Frank Spellman, a former Olympic weightlifting champion. In his autobiography, Miller describes Spellman as someone who "didn't complain about any injuries he had from this intense lifting — instead he would do something about them and he would heal up. He was a wonderful human being with a joyful, fun, caring character, always upbeat, always praising people."
Thomas and others who knew Miller said he embodied many of those same traits, treating his gym clients as friends and checking up on them when they were sick or in the hospital.
One of his clients, Tamar Stieber, said Miller was "very, very loving, but if he didn’t like you he would let you know it. If he didn’t like you, you were out of his gym. If he liked you, he was totally there for you. He was a very loving guy who really cared about the people in his gym."
Miller also served in the Peace Corps in South America in the mid-1960s and recalled, in his autobiography, coming up with ways to employ and engage the street kids, chasing away snakes descending on a broken-down bus on a jungle road and being tortured by guerrilla fighters who temporarily took him hostage in Bogotá.
After other overseas stints, including a job coaching the woman's Olympic volleyball and weightlifting teams in Japan, Miller came to Santa Fe in 1968 with his first wife, Lynn Waterman. He first got a job teaching and coaching at Santa Fe Preparatory School and later ran a physical education program at Carlos Gilbert Elementary School.
In 1980, he successfully ran for a seat on the Santa Fe City Council — an unusual achievement for a Republican candidate, but a win he attributed to months of door-to-door visits with residents.
Thomas, who got to know Miller in the late 1970s, said his interest in people's welfare pushed him to run for office.
"If you are interested in people and what is in their best interests, politics and doing your civic duty goes along with that, in a different sphere," she said. "It gave him a chance to deal with the entire city rather than just each individual."
Miller made headlines as a city councilor for pushing for a cost-of-living study while voicing fear that a growing population might lead to higher expenses on all fronts. He also received attention for missing three months of meetings in 1983 and getting into a fistfight on Alameda Street that same year.
The result of that dust-up, for him, was a shiner — or two. In his autobiography, Miller said he slammed one of his opponents "down against my car. That ended that. The very next week my eyes were still very black so I wore very dark sunglasses and never mentioned the incident."
It was around that time he opened the gym, which he and Thomas ran for nearly 35 years before selling it in 2016. He taught multijoint physical exercises to people based on their capacities and physical challenges, initiating a personal "hands-on" approach that paid off with customers of all ages, Thomas and others said.
"He would write out a training program for every member of that gym on a regular basis for years," said friend and weightlifter Clarence Bass. "He would push Olympic lifting methods, and I think his legacy is pursuing the idea that these movements could help masses of people stay healthy."
Stieber said Miller was "extremely patient" with his clients and could break down training patterns to "mix and match them so you used all muscle groups."
He also told jokes on a daily basis and pulled off Rodney Dangerfield one-liners to amuse his clients, she said.
Miller developed Parkinson's disease late in life but still strove to set up daily challenges for himself, Thomas said, even if it was as simple as walking up and down a set of stairs or taking a drive to a nearby lake for an in-vehicle picnic.
"Nothing was gonna slow him down," she said. "When he was blocked by something in one area, he took his skills and moved it to an area where he could use them."
