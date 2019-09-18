Eight years ago, Michael “Mike” Sutin wrote his own obituary — not because he was on the brink of death, but simply because he felt “most things about most people are forgotten,” said his oldest child, Jennifer Leonard.
“He thought he would just put [his life] all down on paper,” she said of the multipage satire titled Notes for a Final Accounting. “It was written in his serious but humorous kind of way.”
The eulogy, written in third person, includes tales of of car camping escapades that involved run-ins with mountain lions or bears; summers spent with family at Indiana’s Lake Maxinkuckee when he was a boy; and his love affair with pseudonyms — in high school, he went by the names Whitey Pistachio, Steve Grizonavich and Whately Petunias.
Sutin, a noted New Mexico lawyer, died Sept. 7 of natural causes related to his battle with Alzheimer’s, Leonard said. He was 84.
Yet in part because of his self-written 2011 obituary, Sutin’s legacy will never be forgotten, his loved ones said.
“Reading it, I had various feelings — one of joy, one of smiling and one of some sadness,” said Sutin’s younger brother, Jonathan Sutin.
“He was very pleased with his life,” Leonard said.
Michael Sutin was born in 1935 in Terre Haute, Ind., and moved in 1946 with his family to Albuquerque, where he later graduated from Highland High School. Throughout his teen years, he played baseball — he pitched right-handed, despite being a natural lefty — participated in thespian clubs, wrote poetry and worked as a sports stringer for the Albuquerque Journal.
He joked in his obituary that because he made a mere $150 a week at the paper and “did not know what else to do,” he decided to go to law school.
For a few years, he attended a prelaw program at University of Arizona, where he met his wife, Esther Sacherson. He then moved back to New Mexico to attend the University of New Mexico. He graduated from its law school in 1959.
Sutin then joined his father, Lewis R. Sutin, at what eventually was named Sutin, Thayer & Browne. During his time at the firm, the business evolved from a staff of three to “one of the largest and most respected and influential law firms” in the state, Michael Sutin wrote in his obit. His specialties at the firm included real estate, public prescriptive easements and mortgage financing.
In 1986, Sutin and his wife moved to Santa Fe, where he continued to work for the firm at its office here. He left the business in 2006 to pursue other interests, but he joined the Sommer Udall Law Firm two years later.
Though Sutin dreamed of working at a remote lookout station for the U.S. Forest Service, those who knew him said he made remarkable impacts as a lawyer.
“He accomplished a good deal. He was quite a leader in many ways,” said Jonathan Sutin, who, like their father, served on the state Court of Appeals.
Michael Sutin wrote in his obituary that he was honored as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” in two different categories, was recognized as a Southwest Super Lawyer and was elected to the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. But he was a willing and talented mentor to young attorneys.
“He loved helping people in the legal field and was very good at it,” Jonathan Sutin said.
Michael Sutin published three books of poetry — Voices from the Corner/Voces del Rincon; Naked Ladies on the Road; and Graven Images: Poems — and contributed to various literary organizations, including the New Mexico Book Association and Poetry Center of New Mexico, now known as New Mexico Literary Arts.
His family said he also was an active volunteer. He helped lead the Jewish Welfare Appeal campaign in Albuquerque and played a large role in restructuring Santa Fe Economic Development Inc. during the 1990s.
A dedicated hiker, runner and backpacker, Sutin enjoyed meandering in the Sandias with his son, Brian Sutin. He also climbed the glaciated peaks of Popocateptl and Orizaba in Mexico, as well as Mount Rainier in Washington and California’s Mount Whitney.
“He couldn’t wait [for the adventures],” said Jonathan Sutin, who joined his brother on many of the outings when they were in their 40s.
Upon retiring in 2017, Michael Sutin and his wife moved to Austin, Texas, to be closer to their daughter, Ellen Macdonald.
Sacherson, Sutin’s wife of more than 60 years, died that same year. Sutin was buried alongside her the day after his death.
The original copy of his eulogy was buried with him, Jonathan Sutin said.
Michael Sutin is survived by his three children, Leonard, Macdonald and Brian Sutin; grandchildren Ben Leonard, Zak Leonard, Ian Macdonald, Sam Macdonald and Nathan Zhang Sutin; and stepgrandchild David Wang.