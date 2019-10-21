Noted author, poet also taught writing in Santa Fe

Author and poet Kate Braverman prided herself on being a literary outlaw. Writing, she once said in an interview, was really not much different than crime.
“The page is about what you can get away with,” she said. “We break and enter, transgress, autopsy the living and dead, rob, exchange identities, lie, confess, steal.”
Braverman did all that as a writer from her breakthrough days in the 1970s, when she published the critically acclaimed Lithium for Medea (1979), up to last year, when her most recent collection of short stories, A Good Day for Seppuku, was released to equal praise.
Braverman, who lived on and off in Santa Fe for at least a decade, often conducting writing workshops, died Oct. 12 died of cardiac arrest at her home here.
She was 70.
“She was very much like her art, very much like what she wrote,” friend and former writing student Susan Paradise said of Braverman. “She was her literary pieces.”
Braverman, who also wrote a memoir, poetry and who sometimes performed as a spoken-word artist, reveled in turning stereotypes of women on their head and writing about female protagonists who struggled and broke the rules in order to survive and thrive. She wrote of dysfunctional relationships, addiction and bad girls who didn’t mind being bad.
The New Yorker’s Katy Waldman, writing about Braverman’s last volume of short stories, said “these are gynocentric tales of angsty adolescent girls, atomic wives, adult women with difficult mothers, and elderly women with lost daughters.”
Braverman, who made it clear she wanted to be taken as seriously as any male novelist of note, was direct and tough-talking about how she saw herself and her work, both in a historical context and in the pantheon of male literary figures.
“Danger and criminality are the most taboo subjects for a woman,” she said of her penchant for such topics in a 2006 website interview with Elizabeth Block, a noted author, poet and filmmaker. “This is forbidden, male-only land. In my relentless attack on the male dominion of literature, which consigns female characters to be teachers, wives and nurses, I am obsessed with gaining entry to their citadel. I am a guerrilla fighter, and I don’t accept the Geneva Code.”
Braverman could launch into a critical tirade about how American male writers continued to unfairly overshadow their female counterparts or talk at length about why San Francisco — where she lived and worked for many years — was a much more nurturing creative environment than Los Angeles.
San Francisco, she said in a 2011 interview with Arthur Bruzzone for his San Francisco/Unscripted program, was “the literary capital of America … nothing is going on in Los Angeles.”
Her viewpoint may have have been formed by the many challenges she faced when she lived in Los Angeles, where her parents moved when she was a child.
Braverman was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Philadelphia. Her father was a contractor, and her mother co-ran a public relations agency. After the family relocated to Los Angeles, Braverman began working toward becoming a professional writer, taking writing workshops and reading — a trait she claimed in later years was becoming a lost art among younger people — to learn how to write.
She told Block her first written work won a prize for best Fire Week Prevention essay when she was in the fourth grade. “I was given a little bronze badge,” she said. “I kept it for years.”
She earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s in English from Sonoma State University. But much of her early adult life involved struggling with challenges, including drug addiction and homelessness.
Writing gave her a focus, a reason to live, something to cling to, friends said.
“Writing was everything to her,” said friend, author and former professor Stephen Conn, who first met Braverman in Santa Fe about five years ago. “She was fixated on the written word.”
“Her life was only about writing,” Paradise said. “She didn’t really have a personal life.”
Braverman might not have disagreed, telling Block: “There is an enormous risk in the writing life, to be in such intimate proximity to the most treacherous impulses within. Most people avoid even the thought of examining what it is within. I seek it, identify it, mine it, bathe in it, sleep with it, eat it and dream it.”
Braverman was a demanding and uncompromising teacher, Paradise said.
“She was always trying to push you to into deeper territory than what you started out with,” she said.
Actress and writer Linda Sandoval agreed. “She was a peerless teacher,” she said. “She told me that teaching was creative to her like a jazz improvisation. The students play their instrument, the teacher plays too. It was challenging and rough and alive.”
She said Braverman’s approach to writing was to “go after it with boxing gloves on … she tried to write herself out of the pain and by doing so make an example for others, and that’s the way she was as a teacher as well.”
Twice divorced, Braverman’s fortunes dipped somewhat during her last years in Santa Fe, Conn said. She was living in an apartment on Pacheco Street, he said, and hoping to put out another collection of short stories.
“You look at literary greats in the past, going back to Edgar Allan Poe, and you see that they often had traumatic lives surrounding their core genius,” he said. “And she did, too. And that was her brilliance.”
Braverman — who earned several national literary awards, including an O. Henry award and a Raymond Carver Editor’s Choice award — is survived by a daughter, Gabrielle Goldstein of San Francisco.
