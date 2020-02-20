Author and historian Benny Morris will visit Temple Beth Shalom on Sunday to deliver a talk on a key part of Israel's history.
Morris, dean of Israel's New Historians — a group of post-Zionist, Israeli archivists — will give a speech called "1948: A History of the First Arab-Israeli War," which shares the title of his best-known book, published in 2008.
Born in Israel, Morris served in the Israeli army from 1967-69 and was a journalist at the Jerusalem Post in the 1980s. In more recent years, he has taught Middle Eastern history at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, and has served as a visiting professor at several schools in the United States, including Harvard University and Dartmouth College.
Edward Borins, vice president of programs at Temple Beth Shalom, said Morris' visit is an honor.
"He is arguably the most prominent historian in Israel. We are so fortunate to have him speaking here," Borins said, calling 1948: A History of the First Arab-Israeli War a "groundbreaking" piece of literature for its exploration of the war.
Borins said this is the second year Temple Beth Shalom has offered a program exploring Israel's history.
The current program, "Israel: A Cultural Perspective," has featured various Israeli musicians, comedians and artists since it began in May. The nearly yearlong program will culminate with Morris' discussion this weekend, Borins said.
The event offers a chance to "certainly learn about the war, which some people seem to have forgotten about," Borins said. "It's important for people to remember that Israel was born out of adversity."
In the wake of an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in New Mexico and around the nation, it's increasingly important for Jews and others to better understand Israel's past, present and future, Borins said.
