The company that produces the e-edition of The New Mexican and thousands of other publications worldwide has been working to restore regular service after unexpected disruptions last week.
PressReader, headquartered in Richmond, Canada, in a statement late Friday said it considers the problem a “cybersecurity incident” and is continuing to work to rectify the problem. It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved.
For the past several days, the digital enterprise team at The New Mexican has embedded the e-edition of the newspaper and the most recent edition of Pasatiempo magazine on the homepage of
santafenewmexican.com. During the outage, the publications can be accessed that way.
We apologize for the inconvenience it has caused and will update readers as events warrant. For questions, please contact Digital Enterprise Director Henry Lopez at hlopez@sfnewmexican.com.
