Nearing 70, Santa Fean Paul Kalenian is still playing around with Hot Wheels.
Not the small model car toys most of us rolled around the floor as kids, but a self-constructed adult version that exudes both a modern and retro feel.
Lulu — that’s his car — is a 1,530-pound, four-cylinder aluminum two-seater that looks like an adult version of a Hot Wheels car.
On Thursday, it will be one of 10 cars showing in the next round of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. That competition features original vehicles that capture the Hot Wheels spirit. The competition’s guidelines include a provision the vehicles be “built, not bought.”
The ultimate winner, to be determined in future competitive rounds later this year, will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and become a miniature die-cast car for Hot Wheels buffs to collect and play with.
Lulu is the first car Kalenian, a retired manufacturer, has built.
“Boys and toys, you know,” Kalenian said of the continuing appeal of Hot Wheels, which originated in the late 1960s and quickly became the rage of many a child.
Still, he didn’t build Lulu over a nine-month period in 2018 and 2019 just to enter the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. A self-professed car enthusiast, Kalenian was inspired to create the car by his late father, Aram, a mechanic who worked on airplane engines to help the war effort in the 1940s and later ran a machine shop in their home state of Massachusetts.
His father, Kalenian said, used to say the operative word in engineer is “engine.”
His father’s penchant for inventing and tinkering intrigued the boy.
“My father would buy a car, and my mother, on Sunday, would think we were going to go on a ride,” he recalled. “I knew we wouldn’t. I knew we would be taking the car apart to see what was new in the car. He was very, very mechanical.”
Kalenian said it is not the driving of the car that fascinates him but how it is built.
“I never watch car racing,” he said. “I go to car shows to understand how cars are built. I love the nuts and bolts of it.”
Lulu was named after an expression his dad used whenever one of his efforts went awry. “He always called that which didn’t work or which frustrated him Lulu,” Kalenian said.
It cost him about $35,000 in parts to create Lulu. Adding a familial touch to the project, he used his father’s equipment — a lathe, milling machine and hand tools — to put Lulu together.
He experienced a lot of error in the trial-and-error part of his project.
“I broke a lot of parts building her, not having done this before,” he said. “I had no idea what I was doing.”
Friend and fellow car enthusiast Val Baehr watched Kalenian at work and helped with the project when he could. He said Kalenian “doesn’t like to overthink things. He just wanted to start cutting metal and laying things out and getting the car together.
“When you do a project like this, there are about 300 different ways to approach it,” Baehr continued. “A lot of people overthink it, overdesign it and consequently it never gets built. Other people are, ‘Let’s try this, bing, bing, bing,’ and it’s done.”
Kalenian chose the bing, bing, bing method, Baehr said.
Kalenian has put about 5,000 miles on Lulu. He estimates the car can run up to about 160 mph, though he said he’s never taken it past 110 mph. The vehicle is about 8 feet long.
He took Lulu on quite a few test drives that didn’t go very far, but he never lost faith in his ability to get the car going again. Still, in the beginning, he only drove the car as far as he knew he could push it home if the thing broke down.
Baehr was with Kalenian when that happened one day as they were headed to a Cars n’ Coffee gathering with other Santa Fe car enthusiasts. Baehr ended up using a rope to tow Kalenian to that event.
“Another guy might have been devastated, ruined, to be towed to Cars n’ Coffee on a rope,” Baehr said. “Paul just said, ‘This happens, this is funny, this is part of the game.’ ”
He said that if his friend’s design becomes a Hot Wheels play car, “I’ll run out and buy a few of them, that’s for sure.”
Kalenian seems to be taking that possibility in stride. Assuming he comes out the winner Thursday, it’s still not clear how many more rounds he would have to put Lulu through before a finalist emerged. In any event, he’s already on his way to building his second car, Lu 2.
Kalenian, who is married, said that as men get older, they sometimes get less mature and reach back to their childhood for favorite memories or activities.
“You could own 50 Hot Wheels, and your wife probably won’t say much,” he said. “But you can’t own 50 real cars, I don’t think, unless you are Jay Leno.”
According to media reports, Leno owns nearly 300 vehicles.
But he doesn’t have Lulu.
Once a man, twice a child. Bravo!
I spent a lot of time looking at the first photo, with the exposed engine and aluminum ribs exposed, thinking that might be the finished car. I wondered how you would ever make a tiny scale-model replica with all that fine detail. Then I saw the second photo, which looked a lot easier to replicate. They are both great photos, but I am not sure which one should be THE photo for this article.
I'm wondering what the goal was in building a car with this particular design? To make a long car? To make a fast car? To make an aluminum car? To make a car that looked like a Hot Rod? I'm no car geek, but I would be interested to know what sort of engine it has.
