Congress has reauthorized a federally funded program to help conserve and sustain cultural, historical, archaeological and natural resources in an area of Northern New Mexico that has been inhabited by Puebloan peoples for centuries.

The legislation reauthorizes the Northern Río Grande National Heritage Area for an additional 15 years, allowing for continued conservation of local cultural and historic resources, Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández announced Friday.

Congress established the Northern Río Grande National Heritage Area in 2006 to help tribal and local governments and other public and private entities fund projects that support the NRGNHA’s mission and goals.

