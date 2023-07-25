070623 jw tire swing 4.jpg

Jaco Gent, 7, and his cousin Frances Foma, 5, ready their tire swing in the shade at a secluded spot in Cerro Gordo Park earlier this month. Meteorologists say the "heat dome" trapping New Mexico this summer shows some signs of weakening later in the week but they don't anticipate any real rainfall through the first part of August to ease the state's sweltering conditions.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

It’s not your imagination: Santa Fe’s summer is hotter than usual, and it’s not about to change anytime soon.

Santa Fe has broken a few heat records in July, though mercifully nothing as broiling as in other parts of the state or world. And the hot breath of the El Niño climate pattern isn’t expected to let up much in the coming weeks, so be ready to keep a fan or air conditioning cranked on.

In a weekly briefly, National Weather Service forecasters said the torrid heat that has gripped Northern New Mexico in recent days will hang around a while longer.

