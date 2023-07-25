Jaco Gent, 7, and his cousin Frances Foma, 5, ready their tire swing in the shade at a secluded spot in Cerro Gordo Park earlier this month. Meteorologists say the "heat dome" trapping New Mexico this summer shows some signs of weakening later in the week but they don't anticipate any real rainfall through the first part of August to ease the state's sweltering conditions.
It’s not your imagination: Santa Fe’s summer is hotter than usual, and it’s not about to change anytime soon.
Santa Fe has broken a few heat records in July, though mercifully nothing as broiling as in other parts of the state or world. And the hot breath of the El Niño climate pattern isn’t expected to let up much in the coming weeks, so be ready to keep a fan or air conditioning cranked on.
In a weekly briefly, National Weather Service forecasters said the torrid heat that has gripped Northern New Mexico in recent days will hang around a while longer.
New Mexico is trapped under a heat dome, a high-pressure ridge that pushes hot air under it and prevents storms from forming. The net result is a prolonged heat spell with little or no rain.
“Not only is high pressure parked unfavorably over New Mexico, it’s also unfavorably strong,” meteorologist Todd Shoemake said. “And that’s just enhancing those temperatures, leading to very excessive heat. Even the overnight lows will be quite a bit above average.”
The high pressure system shows some signs of weakening later in the week, which could cause temperatures to cool a few degrees heading into the weekend, though it still will be uncomfortably hot, he said.
Although no significant rainfall is expected, all it takes is one storm to cause flash flooding on the massive burn scar left by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, meteorologist Dan Porter said, noting some flooding occurred there the previous weekend.
The torrid conditions are linked to El Niño, which is caused by the Pacific Ocean warming near the equator. This weather pattern often makes the Southwest wetter in the winter and early spring but hotter and drier in the summer — with a heat dome a common occurrence.
The last full-fledged El Niño in 2016 led to record-breaking heat, including in New Mexico. The current El Niño is surpassing the one of seven years ago, pushing temperatures to unprecedented heights, both locally and throughout the world.
In Santa Fe, a few record highs were recently reached.
Monday’s 97 degrees broke the previous record of 96 degrees set on that day in 2016. On July 17, temperatures spiked to 99, topping the record of 98 also set in 2016.
And the 100 degrees logged July 18 beat the 96-degree record for that day set in 2019.
In all, Santa Fe has had 22 days this year that were 90 degrees or higher, according to National Weather Service data.
As forecasters see it, the area is likely to have many more hot days before the summer is over. They also don’t anticipate any real rainfall in the first part of August to ease the state’s sweltering conditions.
“We’re probably going to see a break from the record-breaking heat going into August, but I do think it’s going to be above average,” Shoemake said. “I think the chances are pretty slim as far as appreciable rainfall going into the first week of August.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the state in much better shape than a year ago, when New Mexico was immersed in severe to exceptional drought. That’s largely because of the better-than-expected spring rains and heavy snowmelt generated runoff into June.
Still, conditions have begun to worsen with the intense hot spell, making much of the state abnormally dry.
Rains could come by late August or September, which essentially would be the monsoon starting later than normal, Shoemake said.
For now, the increasingly parched landscape raises wildfire risks, prompting the need for people to be more mindful of activities that could spark a blaze, said Melanie Banton, a member of the National Fire Prevention Education Team.
Stout spring rains made vegetation grow thicker in wooded areas, and the recent hot weather has dried things, creating more flammable fuels that can ignite a blaze, Banton said.
A lot of what the team recommends is common sense, Banton said.
People working equipment that can produce a spark — such as welding or a lawn mower that might strike a rock — should be careful in dry, grassy areas, she said. Anyone hauling a trailer should ensure the chain doesn’t drag on the pavement, especially in a forested area, Banton added.
Those who burn yard debris should clear an area around the pit that might otherwise catch fire, she said.
People staying overnight in forests that allow campfires should be sure they thoroughly douse the flames and leave no smoldering embers behind, Banton said.
“Hopefully we’ll get some monsoons,” Banton said. “For now: It’s really hot. It’s really dry.”