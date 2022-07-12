A state board unanimously approved safeguarding
305 miles of waterways in Northern New Mexico, an action conservationists hailed as a milestone in protecting a vital resource under threat from climate change and human encroachment.
The state Water Quality Control Commission on Tuesday backed two petitions — one focused on the Upper Pecos Watershed and another on parts of the Rio Grande and other tributaries — encompassing a sizable area deemed valuable for wildlife habitat, ecosystems, drinking water, tribal heritage and outdoor recreation.
“This is a great victory for New Mexico water today,” said Tannis Fox, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, which represented petitioners. “We’re protecting some of the most ecologically significant waters in our state.”
Aside from supplying habitat for a plethora of animal and plant life, the waters support ranchers, farmers and acequias, Fox said.
A diverse coalition backed the “outstanding national resource waters” designations, including tribal leaders, state and local governments, acequia communities, environmentalists, outdoor recreation groups, ranchers and other businesses.
The designations can’t stop activities such as mining and wastewater treatment, but they will keep them from degrading the water, Fox said.
The Pecos Watershed portion covers 180 miles, including
14 miles of the Pecos River and 40 acres of wetlands. The other will protect 125 miles of waterways — the Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Lake Fork, East Fork Jemez River, San Antonio Creek and Redondo Creek.
WildEarth Guardians first proposed protections for the watershed and streams more than a decade ago, and progress was stalled under former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez before being revived in recent years, said Madeleine Carey, a conservation specialist for the group. “It’s awesome to have it come to fruition after all this time,” Carey said.
In addition to benefiting habitat and recreation, the protections will safeguard a key source of household water, she said, noting most drinking water in the West comes from national forests. The newly protected areas are a recreation hub, drawing anglers, campers, hikers, cyclists and bird watchers.
In New Mexico, climate change, forest fires and human activities are degrading streams and stressing fish populations, so protections such as these are much-needed, said Nick Streit, owner of Taos Fly Shop.
“In an era when we’re losing so much good fishing to some of these big factors like climate change, this is a big win for us,” Streit said.
Streams that were free-flowing and filled with fish when he was a child have become depleted from climate change and human encroachment, whether it’s a new subdivision or golf course or livestock overgrazing, he said. If developers want to build homes near the protected streams, they’ll have to come up with a plan to prevent sediment from flowing into the water, Streit said.
The Rio Grande section is home to the cutthroat trout that shares its name as well as the Rocky Mountain bighorn, elk, mule deer, mountain lions, bobcats and golden eagles.
Fox said the designated areas are a refuge for endangered species, such as the Mexican spotted owl, Jemez Mountain salamander, New Mexican meadow jumping mouse and spotted bat.
“These areas are really abundant ecologically,” she said.