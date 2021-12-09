A proposed congressional map that would move Roswell and parts of Hobbs in far southeastern New Mexico into the northern 3rd Congressional District advanced out of the Senate Rules Committee on a 6-3 party-line vote Thursday.
The approval came after a handful of Northern New Mexico residents, including several acequia advocates, voiced concerns about lumping communities in the southeastern part of the state with the northern district.
Michael Sperberg-McQueen, a Rio Arriba County resident, told lawmakers he was disappointed in the redistricting process and the proposed congressional map.
“I was very happy when we created a Citizen Redistricting Committee,” he said. “I don’t suppose redistricting is ever nonpartisan, but states seem to have better results when they have independent bodies drawing maps and not people who are necessarily assailed by the exigencies of political self-preservation.”
Sperberg-McQueen said it was “fair to expect” the Legislature to pick from the maps proposed by the redistricting panel.
“If you find that you cannot keep your fingers off of it … there needs to be a detailed explanation of why the CRC maps were not good enough.”
The proposed congressional map, known as Senate Bill 1, would move parts of Albuquerque, including the South Valley, into the southern 2nd Congressional District, a seat traditionally held by a Republican. The southern half of Zuni Pueblo and Isleta Pueblo also would be part of the district.
The 1st Congressional District would continue to encompass most of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and surrounding communities but would also take in all of Lincoln County, including Ruidoso.
Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, and Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, are sponsoring the bill.
Sperberg-McQueen noted none of the redistricting maps put forward by the redistricting committee has even been introduced for consideration.
“I’m disappointed because, as a member of the Democratic Party, I subscribe to the platform of the Democratic Party, which pledges to fight partisan gerrymandering,” he said. “That pledge doesn’t say, ‘We’ll fight it only when Republicans do it.’ And this map scores worse than any of the CRC maps on virtually every objective measure of partisan bias.”
Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, called the proposed congressional map advancing in the Legislature “a major deviation” from the maps the redistricting committee put forth.
“It makes changes … that will erode the voice of traditional land-based communities in Northern New Mexico, and it diminishes the voice of our communities of interest,” she said. “It adds a vast area of southeast New Mexico to [the 3rd Congressional District], and it will make it more difficult for our communities of interest to have political representation of our choice.”
Garcia said a “cultural, socioeconomic and distinct region” of Northern New Mexico would be disenfranchised under the proposed congressional map.
“This bill does dramatic changes to the size and character of the district, so we’re very concerned about our political future,” she said.
Two other acequia advocates voiced similar concerns.
Yolanda Jaramillo, an acequia commissioner from Dixon, said she only learned of the proposed congressional map Wednesday.
"I do not appreciate sneakiness," she said. "I don't know if it was that intent, but I sure take it as that."
Jaramillo called the proposed changes to the 3rd Congressional District "drastic," saying they would "definitely take away" the voice and representation of traditional land-based communities in the northern part of the state.
“This feels like a shotgun wedding between Northern New Mexico and southeastern New Mexico being pushed by some powerful actors who are not listening to us,” Jaramillo said in a statement after the hearing.
