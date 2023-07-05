Ranchers appear left on their own to combat a grasshopper infestation federal officials thought was severe enough to warrant spraying a highly toxic pesticide from a plane before they called it off last week in response to an outcry.
Last year, ranchers expressed concerns to federal land managers about large grasshoppers invading their rangelands, consuming grasses their cattle need for grazing.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's branch in charge of pest control decided to pursue aerial spraying of liquid carbaryl, a neurotoxin, across a 39-square-mile area near the Rio Chama in Northern New Mexico.
The plan stirred a backlash from conservationists, tribal advocates and concerned residents, who said the potent insecticide would inflict widespread collateral damage, killing bees, Monarch butterflies and other insects that are a vital food source to birds, fish, frogs and larger predators such as bobcats and bears.
Soon New Mexico leaders such as U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich publicly condemned it.
When asked what the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies aimed to do in the meantime to help ranchers with the infestation, a BLM representative suggested nothing would happen this year.
"Based on predictions, we will conduct our own complete and transparent environmental analysis, and plan to be ready for winter or spring options," BLM spokeswoman Minerva Anderson wrote in an email.
Federal field technicians who recently surveyed the treatment area tallied 35 large grasshoppers per square yard, more than quadruple the eight per yard considered an outbreak and a threat to rangeland ecosystems, an official with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service told The New Mexican.
Affected ranchers couldn't be reached for comment, but a cattle industry representative expressed concerns about officials halting plans for pesticide spraying with no alternative measures.
"The grasshoppers can be devastating to the grass, and that'll affect everybody, including the pollinators if there's no flowers for them to pollinate," said Loren Patterson, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.
Left unfettered, these pests will lay eggs and increase their populations in the coming years, Patterson said. If they consume enough grazing feed, ranchers will have to move their cattle elsewhere, at significant cost, or sell some of their animals, he added.
Patterson said there were many guidelines that had to be met and impacts assessed before the spraying could be approved — and it was canceled based on speculation of what might happen.
"We hope science will kind of prevail in this deal," Patterson said.
In an email, a New Mexico Department of Agriculture spokeswoman wrote her agency has heard of no other plans by federal officials to assist farmers with the infestation.
"It is our understanding land owners are assessing the situation on an individual basis," spokeswoman Kristie Garcia wrote.
That means if they own the land, they are responsible for exterminating the grasshoppers, such as hiring private contractors to do the work, Garcia wrote. However, if they lease the land from the state or federal government, they must abide by what those agencies decide, she added.
Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen said she agrees with Patterson that breeding grasshoppers can pose an increased threat.
"The problem is they're reproducing," Hansen said.
Nontoxic products such as Nolo Bait could stop them from proliferating and gradually reduce their numbers, she noted. Hansen said such organic insecticides specifically target grasshoppers, unlike an indiscriminate poison like liquid carbaryl.
Nolo Bait is now mainly marketed to homeowners, but there's no reason it can't be applied on a larger scale, she said, adding she has found it to be effective on her property.
But Aimee Code, the pesticide program director for the Xerces Society, which stoked opposition to the aerial spraying, argued the solution for aiding ranchers with this problem won't be found in using a different insecticide, even a more benign one.
"There's no silver bullet," Code said.
A nontoxic insecticide that specifically targets grasshoppers would be a better choice, but Nolo Bait and similar brands are not on the USDA's short list of pesticides approved for public lands, Code said, citing it as an example of how the agency must expand its methods and way of thinking.
Short-term fixes for ranchers might be to financially assist them in buying bundles of grass or hay to feed their livestock or subsidize the costs of hiring contractors to kill the grasshoppers on their land, Code said.
Beyond that, there's probably little that can be done for the ranchers this year, she said.
More holistic thinking will be required for managing rangelands and neighboring public lands in the long term as a changing climate makes the region drier and warmer, degrading the grasses and leaving the lands more vulnerable to pests, Code said.
"I hope we can have … some thoughtful conversations that kind of get at the different issues and the multiple uses of these lands, and figure out the best way to move forward," she said.