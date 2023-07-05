Ranchers appear left on their own to combat a grasshopper infestation federal officials thought was severe enough to warrant spraying a highly toxic pesticide from a plane before they called it off last week in response to an outcry. 

Last year, ranchers expressed concerns to federal land managers about large grasshoppers invading their rangelands, consuming grasses their cattle need for grazing. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's branch in charge of pest control decided to pursue aerial spraying of liquid carbaryl, a neurotoxin, across a 39-square-mile area near the Rio Chama in Northern New Mexico.

Recommended for you