Northern New Mexico is expected to continue feeling the heat into late July, and Santa Fe could hit record temperatures this week.

High pressure in the atmosphere has kept the traditional monsoon season limited so far, Annette Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said in an interview Saturday. While the high-pressure “dome” moved over Nevada and California recently, it is going to move back over New Mexico in the next couple of days.

“That’s going to keep the ... showers and storms kind of down below what we would be expecting this time of year, and the temperatures warmer than normal,” Mokry said.

