U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Sterba's grave shielded a box of doughnuts from the morning sun Monday.

It's a tradition in the Sterba family: Every Memorial Day starts with doughnuts and a visit to the colonel's gravesite at Santa Fe National Cemetery, explained Nate Sterba as he sat next to his grandfather's grave. 

Nate remembers his first visit, more than 35 years ago.

