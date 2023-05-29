Nate Sterba places flowers on his grandparents’ grave while his kids, Natalee, Audrey and Robert Sterba, wait for their mom, Rashai Sterba, to pass out doughnuts. The Sterbas were among the hundreds gathered at the Santa Fe National Cemetery to visit graves and participate in the annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen soldiers Monday. It’s a decades-old tradition in the family to bring doughnuts to the gravesite, said Nate Sterba, who served in the Marines and now works in the Air National Guard.
World War II veteran Sgt. Vicente Jimenez, 97, jokes with well wishers Sunday as hundreds gather at the Santa Fe National Cemetery to visit relatives' graves and participate in the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Sterba’s grave shielded a box of doughnuts from the morning sun Monday.
It’s a tradition in the Sterba family: Every Memorial Day starts with doughnuts and a visit to the colonel’s gravesite at Santa Fe National Cemetery, explained Nate Sterba as he sat next to his grandfather’s grave.
Nate remembers his first visit, more than 35 years ago.