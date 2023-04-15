Rosendo Garcia won medals in the air, but he was a man of the Earth.
A man of his time.
He lived a life that might seem foreign today — married to the same woman for 76 years; nurturing his own farm; fixing broken equipment with guile rather than a trip to Lowe’s — but, in many ways, was a testament to the hardiness of Northern New Mexicans of years gone by.
“He wasn’t afraid to jump into anything,” said Garcia’s son, Ross. “He was just, I don’t know, resourceful. It seemed like he nearly invented the things he needed to have.”
Rosendo Garcia died March 30 — only a few weeks after his beloved wife, Ida Garcia, to whom he had been married since 1946.
Rosendo was 98; Ida 97. They survived the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War, the Freeze of 1971 and COVID-19 in a shared life their children say was close to idyllic.
“They were the best parents we could have had,” their daughter Dianne Roybal said in a 2006 New Mexican story when the Garcias celebrated their 60th anniversary. “It’s really hard to describe. They were kind and generous. They taught us kids everything we can learn about family and family values.”
Those foundations were rooted in the hardpan soil of the North. Garcia was born Jan. 26, 1925, in the village of Guachupangue. His early years were spent on a homestead near what is now Los Alamos, growing vegetables and other crops, before the family moved to San Pedro, near Española.
As a young man, Garcia, armed only with a 10th grade education, worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Depression. But he also had stints in jobs in Colorado and Arizona before moving to work at a cannery in Oakland, Calif.
Drafted during World War II, the 5-foot-8, 155-pound Garcia entered the U.S. Army Air Corps as an airplane engine mechanic trainee, but somehow ended up in the caboose of a B-17, serving as a tail gunner as his plane flew deep into the heart of Nazi Germany. His battle station was an invitation to claustrophobia, if not death. Tail gunners were placed in a tiny turret with twin .50-caliber machine guns — always juicy, vulnerable targets to menacing German fighters.
Garcia flew 32 missions in the Flying Fortress its crew called “Sleepy Time Gal,” receiving an Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters (and recommended for a fifth) for his service in the skies. According to a letter written at the completion of his operational tour, “Sgt. Garcia by his expert marksmanship has warded off numerous enemy fighter attacks in the air battles over Europe. Sgt. Garcia has participated in Hamburg, Hanover and Merseburg, marshalling yards and rail centers at Cologne, Bremen, Coblenz, Kassel and Munster; high priority targets at Wetzler, Ludwigshaven, Berlin, Giebelstadt and Brest.”
Ross Garcia said his father was frank and unsparing about his service in the 550th Bombardment Squadron: “He’d say the flak used to hit the plane all over the place. But he was never hurt.”
A member of the so-called Lucky Bastards Club, Garcia’s survival — or at least his motivation to make it through — may have hinged on a 1943 dance at Española’s Riverside Dance Hall. That’s where he’d met a pretty girl from the Pojoaque Valley named Ida Romero. They corresponded throughout the war.
Upon his safe return to the U.S., the letters and love turned into marriage. Together, the Garcias built a family and a small farm in San Pedro, highlighted by three kids and an orchard. It was what is now called a traditional marriage: Rosendo went to work; Ida stayed home. All along, she was a perfect counterpoint — she’d grown up on her own family farm and knew all about tough labor. Hers included the old methods of keeping food fresh and feeding a family, plus selling the things they’d grown to customers.
“They were very close,” Ross said. “That’s a story in itself.”
Rosendo branched out postwar, determined to remain a farmer but also a breadwinner: He found a job as a mechanic and welder at Zia Co., a contractor at burgeoning Los Alamos National Laboratory. Ross said his dad was a profile of what America has come to believe about the Greatest Generation: Up early, busy all the time, always looking to find a way to make things better.
Even if better was something as simple as welding a swing for his kids. Roybal said she can still remember the thrill.
It wasn’t always easy; life never is. The Garcias’ prized orchard was devastated by a vicious freeze in 1971, killing many of the fruit trees they’d come to love. But in the aftermath, Rosendo simply cut down the dead ones “and went to alfalfa,” Ross said.
He added, he believes his dad’s hardiness came from his youth: Rosendo’s family got through the Depression in part because they were self-sustaining. “They didn’t have money,” Ross said, “but they had food.”
Rosendo and Ida made certain their kids — Ross, Dianne, Sammy — were rich in the security of having loved ones. But even when they were grown and on their own, they marveled at parents who stayed on the farm, close to the ground, close to the Earth. Even well into their 80s, the Garcias tended to the vegetables, the fruit, the alfalfa.
“People used to tell him, ‘Why are you still doing that?’ ” Ross recalled. “But even up close to 90, he was still doing it.”
Ross Garcia and Roybal said their mother had been the parent in better health in recent years, but she took a bad turn after Christmas. Rosendo, struggling with short-term memory loss, was with Ida when she died Feb. 11.
“He wanted to be with her when she passed,” Roybal said. “He kissed her and said, ‘Don’t worry; I’m going to be with you. It won’t be long. We’ll be together again.’ ”
On Tuesday, Garcia’s life will be celebrated at a Mass at Santa Cruz de la Cañada Church, the place where they were married years ago. A burial to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Rosendo will join Ida there. As promised, together again.