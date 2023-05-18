Northern New Mexico residents listening to their radios Thursday likely heard flash flood alerts broadcast as rain showers pummeled parts of Albuquerque and other areas.

Expect more alerts — and more rain. Meteorologists warned of the potential for flash flooding in the northern and eastern parts of the state over the next four days.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the coming rain could, in particular, lead to flooding in the state's northern areas with burn scars from blazes such as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and Cerro Pelado Fire last year.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you