Northern New Mexico residents listening to their radios Thursday likely heard flash flood alerts broadcast as rain showers pummeled parts of Albuquerque and other areas.
Expect more alerts — and more rain. Meteorologists warned of the potential for flash flooding in the northern and eastern parts of the state over the next four days.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the coming rain could, in particular, lead to flooding in the state's northern areas with burn scars from blazes such as the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and Cerro Pelado Fire last year.
"We're thinking a large majority of the flash flooding will be relegated to our area of burn scars," meteorologist Clay Anderson said Thursday.
He said a crew at the weather service would decide overnight if they should expand any flash flood or severe weather watches for Santa Fe. "But at this point, we don't think it's going to be significant" in the city, he added.
Anderson said there is a 90% chance of rain in the Santa Fe area Friday and a 60% chance Saturday and Sunday.
He predicted up to an inch in Santa Fe over the next three days.
Showers falling on burn scars could exceed an inch, Anderson said.
"This is something we are going to be dealing with all the way through the weekend and, once the monsoon kicks in, on a daily basis," he said.
The storm system is a byproduct of a backdoor cold front in the region, Anderson said. An upper-level, high-pressure system over the Baja California Peninsula will likely bring more rain into Arizona by Saturday and into New Mexico soon afterward, Anderson added.
By Monday, he said, "The grounds could be saturated."
A gradual drying trend will follow Tuesday in Northern and Eastern New Mexico, Anderson said.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the region will be below normal because of cloud cover and rainfall. In Santa Fe, that means temperatures in the mid-60s Friday, high 60s Saturday and around 70 Sunday.