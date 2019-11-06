The fate of a $2.4 million annual property tax proposal to help subsidize the cost of associate degree programs at Northern New Mexico College is in limbo after the question failed to appear on a sliver of Taos County ballots.
The tax proposal — which would help offer more dual-credit options for high school students, allowing them to earn college credits for free — overwhelmingly passed in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties on Tuesday night. The bulk of the measure’s voters reside in those two counties.
Only 54 of 900 voters in the two Taos County precincts that are part of the district cast their ballots. The measure passed in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties with 62 percent of the vote.
Despite a majority of voters backing the proposal, the fate of the measure couldn’t be decided Tuesday night because Taos voters did not get a chance to cast their ballots.
Taos County Clerk Anna Martinez did not immediately return a phone call from the Santa Fe New Mexican on Tuesday night seeking an explanation.
Rick Bailey, president of Northern New Mexico College, said he spoke with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver Tuesday night but she didn’t have an immediate answer on how the issue will be resolved. A judge might have to decide.
“They can’t give me a definitive answer tonight,” Bailey said. “They understand the gravity of this and they are going to work diligently to help get this resolve as soon as possible.”
Before the election, Bailey said he went to each county in which the ballot measure would appear to pick up time-stamped receipts of their submitted paperwork showing the official log of their election materials. The Taos County Clerk’s Office also received multiple reminders about the ballot question from Leo Valdez, a financial adviser with Chicago-based Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co. Valdez helped assist in election preparations.
Valdez said he spoke with the clerk’s office twice after encountering a glitch over the summer that he suspected would leave the question off of the Santa Fe County ballot. Santa Fe County resolved the issue after he got the Bureau of Elections involved, Valdez said. He then contacted the Taos County Clerk’s Office, where an official assured him the measure would be on the ballot.
Valdez said he’s frustrated that didn’t happen.
“If all 54 voters had voted against the measure, the measure still would have passed,” he said. “It would have not made a difference.”
School board election results
Yolanda Salazar, Brandon Bustos, Jeremy Maestas and Ruben Archuleta all won their races for the Española school board.
In Pojoaque, incumbent Toby Velasquez won his race for a board seat. Two other incumbents were defeated, with Felix Benavidez defeating incumbent Jeffrey Atencio, and Adam Edward Muller ousting Fernando Peter Quintana.
Voters backed a mill levy renewal for Española Public Schools, with 69 percent of voters in support.
Pojoaque voters also backed a 2 mill levy for six years to fund tech equipment used in the schools.
