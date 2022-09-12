From left, Talia Kiss and Lizzie Talavera take a break in between classes last week in the American Indian Student Center at the NNMC in Española. The center reopened last month thanks to a state grant after being closed for more than five years.
From left, Talia Kiss and Lizzie Talavera take a break in between classes last week in the American Indian Student Center at the NNMC in Española. The center reopened last month thanks to a state grant after being closed for more than five years.
Native American students at Northern New Mexico College now have their own space dedicated to their unique needs.
The college’s American Indian Student Center reopened in late August after being closed for more than five years. The center aims to provide academic and personal support to help Native American students graduate college.
“We have Native American students on campus, and we have staff that are American Indian, so we’re excited to really reclaim this part of our service area,” said the college’s interim President Bárbara Medina.
Medina said that for years the center was funded by the state using Research and Public Service Project grants but closed after statewide budget cuts to public higher education in 2016 and 2017. The school received $150,000 in funding — after initially requesting $200,000 — for the center during the 2022 third special legislative session, allowing it to finally reopen.
Medina said the college has used a portion of the funds to hire Nathana Bird as the director of the student center. Bird said the center will offer a wide variety of resources, such as helping students apply for scholarships and navigate online learning and even referring them to mental health services.
“We’re hoping to be the place that they can come to and just seek out support,” Bird said.
The center will also offer support to the American Indian Student Organization, with its goal of increasing representation for Native American students at the college.
Toni Atencio, a student and the club’s former sponsor who helped run the club, said she hopes the center will bring more Native students to campus and encourage them to join the organization.
“Without the center being open, everybody was kind of, like, lost on where they could go to get information or to the computers,” Atencio said. “We’re really excited that it’s coming back because we’ve been without it for a couple semesters, and we’ve been kind of lost without it.”
Bird served as the associate director for Tewa Women United — a nonprofit that focuses on addressing issues that affect Native American people — for roughly four years. Before that, she had been involved with Tewa since 2007.
Now that she works for the college’s American Indian Student Center, Bird hopes to advocate for Indigenous studies, help cater services to Native American students and work with Pueblo communities to help them play a more active role in the college.
“In Española, we’re surrounded by two Pueblo communities, and we’re pretty much in the heart of Tewa country,” Bird said. “A big goal for myself is to try to connect with our tribal communities. To really step in and see how Northern [New Mexico College] could support folks in their educational journey, whether they’re returning students or students fresh out of high school.”
Bird said that one of her main goals as the center’s director is to help recruit new Native American students and ensure they make it to graduation.
Native American students are less likely to go to college compared to the population as a whole and less likely to graduate than their peers, according to data collected by the Postsecondary National Policy Institute. In 2019, 24 percent of 18- to 24-year-old Native American students were enrolled in college, compared to 41 percent of the overall U.S. population. That same year, only 25 percent of Native Americans over the age of 25 had an associate degree or higher, compared to 42 percent of all those over the age of 25.
Bird said the center is currently in the process of putting together a library with books written by Indigenous authors and will be looking to hire tutors.
Northern New Mexico College will be holding a reopening celebration for the American Indian Student Center at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, at the Española Administration Building rotunda.