Native American students at Northern New Mexico College now have their own space dedicated to their unique needs.

The college’s American Indian Student Center reopened in late August after being closed for more than five years. The center aims to provide academic and personal support to help Native American students graduate college.

“We have Native American students on campus, and we have staff that are American Indian, so we’re excited to really reclaim this part of our service area,” said the college’s interim President Bárbara Medina.

