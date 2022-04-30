As high winds stoked wildfire like a powerful bellows, driving flames past tiny Gallinas and toward Hot Springs and nearby Montezuma, the possibility of disaster loomed for a couple of hundred students at the United World College USA.
Images shared on social media Friday night showed smoke billowing behind the historic Montezuma Castle on campus.
Built in 1886, the 90,000-square-foot former hotel, located near popular hot springs, remained intact Saturday. The outlook for the castle, the third hotel constructed at the site — two others erected in the 1880s burned — appeared optimistic.
There was other good news in the aftermath of the Friday windstorm, one of several that has caused the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon complex fire to spread more than 97,000 acres since April 19, when winds kicked up and blew a prescribed fire out of control northwest of Las Vegas, N.M.
A second blaze ignited close by a few days later, and the wildfires eventually merged, leading law enforcement to evacuate thousands of homes and displaced residents to face days of uncertainty about what they will find when they return to their abandoned properties.
Monica Aragon, who lives in Ledoux — a community firefighters had raced to protect overnight Friday — said her home was still standing Saturday.
"I’m having a hard time wrapping my mind around the enormity of this fire — Las Vegas to Mora. It’s incredible to think about," she said.
Perhaps voicing the thoughts of tens of thousands of people in San Miguel and Mora counties who have fled their homes in recent days, Aragon added, "The hardest thing is not knowing."
Among those forced to evacuate were United World College's high school juniors and seniors, who are from cities across the nation and around the globe. They were housed at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M., where they were in good spirits Saturday, UWC spokesman Carl-Martin Nelson said.
The evacuation had become a "slumber party,” for the kids, he said, while teachers tried to keep them focused on their studies at the Highlands campus.
"We've been preparing for the possibility that we might have to evacuate," Nelson said, "... and so we don't want to see the students get too far away from their work.”
The fire has gotten closer to the school than expected, he added, and students likely will be staying at Highlands for at least a few days.
Nation's largest active fire
Crews battling the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire took advantage of calmer winds Saturday to get grounded aircraft flying again — dropping water and retardant too cool the intense heat and taking infrared video of hot spots — in efforts to protect Las Vegas, Hot Springs and the Storrie Lake area before a "three-day wind event" expected to start Sunday.
Jayson Coil, an operations section chief for the incident management team overseeing the blaze, said in a Saturday morning briefing crews had worked through the night to extinguish spot fires, hold black flames from threatened communities and protect homes still standing within its perimeter.
"We were watching the fire march about a mile every hour," said a visibly weary Coil.
He described a "column collapse" that pushed the wildfire past containment lines to the south. The phenomenon occurs when charred debris goes airborne and then begins falling from the sky as hot coals, lighting new fires.
The fire grew more than 22,000 acres between Friday afternoon and early Saturday and is now the largest active fire in the nation, according to the Associated Press.
About 1,020 personnel are working to contain it, prioritizing residential areas.
A few dozen communities were listed in "Go" status, meaning residents must evacuate.
In San Miguel County: Big Pine, Canovas Canyon, Porvenir Canyon, El Porvenir, Lower Canyon Road, Gallinas, Trout Springs, Hot Springs, Storrie Lake, Las Dispensas, San Ignacio, Lone Pine Mesa, Chavez, Cañoncito, Pendaries Village, Pendaries Valley East, Rociada, Upper Rociada, Tierra Monte Canon, La Cañada, Las Tusas, East and West Sapello, Emplazado, Manuelitas, Mineral Hill, San Pablo and San Geronimo.
In Mora County: Peñasco Blanco, South Carmen, Ledoux, Upper Morphy, Santiago Creek, Abuelo and Puertocito.
Coil said the fire had not yet entered Hot Springs, a community near the southeastern edge of the fire that was evacuated Friday. It remained about three-quarters of a mile from Mineral Hill, another threatened community, he added, and fire lines were holding around Rociada.
In the fire's northwest area, flames spread late Friday past containment lines and raced toward Ledeux. "That was a heck of a fight last night," and was mostly successful, Coil said.
There were some areas near Ledeux where fire "slopped across the road," he said in a later briefing, and thick smoke above the community kept pilots from flying there Saturday.
To the east, he said, crews faced "a heck of wind test" to keep the fire from spreading across N.M. 518.
He commended crews' "exceptional job" overnight Friday, saying they often would "disengage when there was a threat to their life and then reengage" in efforts to hold back the wildfire.
There were "a lot of saves," Coil said.
Saturday's fight, he noted, was to keep the fire from growing southward.
Officials have been unable to assess the extent of the damage from the fire's recent spread.
"It's still burning too hot for anyone to get in there," San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley said.
Mike Johnson, a spokesman for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon incident management team, said the blaze has reached Gallinas and some other evacuated communities.
However, he said, "That doesn't necessarily mean that everything within that is burned. ... We had structure protection in place the last week or so."
Aircraft were grounded Friday due to high winds, he said, but helicopters and airplanes assigned to the fire were back in the air Saturday. "If winds increase too much today, we'll have to ground them as needed until winds are favorable for them to fly.”
Johnson offered another bit of good news: The water treatment plant in Hot Springs that provides water for the city of Las Vegas had not been affected by the fire.
The state Environment Department confirmed late Friday the city's water remained safe to drink, and city officials said the plant has enough water supply to last three days, even if the power goes out.
Meteorologist Gary Zell said in an afternoon briefing gusts had reached 40 to 60 mph in some areas of the blaze Friday. While winds were quiet Saturday, he said another red-flag warning will be in effect Sunday, and on Monday "the winds really don't slack at all."
He forecast a third day of heavy gusts Tuesday.
Cerro Pelado fire grows
Friday's winds also increased activity on the Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains near the Valles Caldera National Preserve, which more than doubled in size to 15,600 acres from a previously reported 7,245.
Mike Lindberry, a spokesman for the incident management team fighting the Cerro Pelado, said it spread to the east and southeast, with most of the growth in the burn scar of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.
Mandatory evacuations are still in place for Peralta Canyon and Cochiti Mesa, he said.
"The fire has positioned itself now down below, south of the Cochiti Mesa, and we have active structure protection going in,” Lindberry said.
The fire remained only 15 percent contained, but Linberry said crews were scouting for roads and ridges that could be used to set up fire lines.
Officials reported little growth of the nearly 56,000-acre Cooks Peak Fire, burning in Mora and Colfax counties. It had spread less than 300 hundred acres, despite Friday's winds, said Dave Shell, a spokesman for the incident management team.
“That's a success because yesterday was very hot, dry and windy,” Shell said. "On a scale of one to five, yesterday was probably like a six — super dry, strong wind — but our fire lines all held. So we're very happy and everybody's safe.”
Some of Saturday's efforts on the fire were stalled, however, by the discovery of a drone intrusion, according an afternoon briefing. Officials urged drone operators to keep flights out of the area to prevent an aircraft strike that could be fatal.
In other areas of the state, crews were fighting smaller blazes that sparked Thursday and Friday.
The Water Fire, which ignited Thursday in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico, was estimated at 765 acres Saturday.
Another new fire was detected late Friday in Union County, officials reported Saturday. The Skiles 429 Fire, a few miles west of the Oklahoma border, had burned 2,500 acres on state and private land.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.