Powerful wind gusts Friday drove flames from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak complex fire across nearly 22,000 more acres, but officials believe crews battling the blaze northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., were able prevent additional losses of homes in threatened communities.
"To our knowledge, we didn't lose any structures yesterday," said Jason Coil, an operations section chief for the incident management team overseeing the firefighting efforts, in a Saturday morning briefing.
The wildfire has grown to more than 97,000 acres, with about 32 percent of its perimeter contained, according to the latest update from the Santa Fe National Forest. About 1,020 personnel are working to contain it, prioritizing residential areas.
Coil said fire crews are working to prevent the fire from moving north toward the community of Buena Vista and to protect nearby Rio Cebolla, and are working on the southeast arm of the blaze to keep it from advancing toward Sapella. The fire has not yet crossed N.M. 518 to the east, he added.
On the northwestern areas of the fire, crews have worked to reduce threats to structures that have not yet been damaged in Pendaries Village, Rociada and Upper Rociada.
By the end of the day, Coil said, officials hope to be able to prepare to reenter areas burned by the fire to conduct damage assessments.
Another briefing on the blaze was expected around noon Saturday.
The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains near the Valles Caldera National Preserve more than doubled in size Friday, to 15,600 acres from a previously reported 7,245.
Officials have reported no growth of the nearly 56,000-acre Cooks Peak Fire farther north of Las Vegas, burning in Mora and Colfax counties. It was 54 percent contained.
The Water Fire, which sparked Thursday in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico, was estimated 760 acres Saturday.
Another new fire sparked late Friday in Union County, officials reported Saturday. The Skiles 429 Fire, a few miles west of the Oklahoma border, had burned 1,000 acres on private land.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.