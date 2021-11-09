Rick Bailey, who has headed Northern New Mexico College for five years and was seen as an innovative and energetic force at the Española-based school, has been appointed president at Southern Oregon University.
The announcement was made Tuesday night by Southern Oregon, a university with an enrollment of about 6,000 students based in Ashland, Ore.
"I am honored to be entrusted to lead SOU forward, particularly given the tremendous opportunities available to us," Bailey said in a news release.
Bailey, whose enthusiasm for education at Northern New Mexico created a rapport with many in the area, oversaw a growth in enrollment at the school despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. In addition, the college was able to create attention-getting programs, including an online class that focuses on preparing professionals to be successful in the state's fledgling cannabis industry.
At the time, Bailey said the purpose of the program was to bring an education model to people who are or plan on entering the medical cannabis field to help them better serve clients and the industry.
In an interview with The New Mexican earlier this year, Bailey said flexibility would become even more important for colleges and universities in a post-coronavirus world.
"There will be a new normal, and we're going to need to be adaptive to students online. We need to be ready for that," he said. "For those who are marginalized, it's the opportunity to double down on community-wide, region-wide, broadband outreach projects. Because the access to internet really becomes a social justice issue."
Prior to becoming president at Northern New Mexico, Bailey served as associate professor of strategy and security studies at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies at Air University, based at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. He was the school’s first-ever dean of students.
He also served as a military liaison and defense trade analyst at the U.S. State Department after completing his doctorate in 2006. He later served as chief air operations officer at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Joint Force Command, where he oversaw air operations efforts for the International Security Assistance Force mission in Afghanistan. Bailey retired from the Air Force as a full colonel and command pilot.
Bailey's appointment was confirmed by a unanimous vote by Southern Oregon's Board of Trustees. He will begin his tenure there on Jan. 15.
He succeeds Dr. Linda Schott, who is retiring in December and has served as president of Southern Oregon since August 2016.
“It became apparent throughout the search and selection process that Dr. Bailey’s innovative and entrepreneurial accomplishments, leadership style, strategy expertise and optimistic vision for what is possible at SOU, can propel the university’s bright future, ” said Daniel Santos, head of the Southern Oregon Board of Trustees.
