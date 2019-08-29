All northbound lanes of I-25 between Albuquerque and Santa Fe remained closed mid-morning Thursday after a multiple-vehicle crash at the top of La Bajada, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
The Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert about the crash at about 7:20 a.m.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said at 9:30 a.m. that the highway remained closed northbound.
Injuries were reported in the crash that were not believed to be life threatening, Ríos said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.