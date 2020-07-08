A North Dakota man must pay $74,000 in restitution for poaching a trophy mule deer buck that led to an investigation lasting several years.
Sandoval County Judge James Noel ordered Cody W. Davis to pay $20,000 for killing the mule deer out of season without a license and $54,000 to reimburse the state Department of Game and Fish for an investigation in which officers logged 2,000 hours and 25,000 miles, according to an agency news release.
In December 2015, conservation officers found a large, headless mule deer near Lindrith. They conducted 24-hour surveillance of the area and four months later spotted Davis loading the severed head into his truck.
They followed Davis across the Rio Grande, where he dumped the head. It took a team of officers and biologists almost two weeks to find the head.
Officers traveled to Davis' North Dakota home, where they and other wildlife officials served a search warrant, prompting Davis to confess.
In their investigation, officers learned Davis, originally from Lindrith, had an extensive history of game violations in New Mexico dating to 2000.
Officers executed many search warrants and worked with multiple agencies in two states.
“It was a long investigation, involving many conservation officers, department biologists and staff from every part of the agency,” said Ben Otero, a conservation officer.
In a statement, Mike Sloane, the agency's director, said that after all the hard work, it might not be over.
“We anticipate that this case may be appealed but feel comfortable that we have a strong argument in support of the final order of the District Court,” Sloane said.
