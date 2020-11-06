The North Central Regional Transit District will combine the 160 Santa Clara, 220 Tesuque and 230 San Ildefonso bus routes starting Nov. 16.
The district said the changes would be temporary.
The condensed route will make four roundtrips each day Monday through Friday between the Española Transit Center and the Santa Fe Indian Hospital with stops at Santa Clara, San Ildefonso and Tesuque pueblos as well as the Cities of Gold parking lot, downtown Santa Fe, the South Capitol Station and others.
A complete schedule and route map can be found at RidetheBlueBus.com.
Face coverings will continue to be mandatory to board the bus and must remain on for the duration of the ride. Seating is limited due to social distancing.
The 400 Los Alamos, 180 El Rito and 360 Tres Piedras routes will also be temporarily modified.
The Los Alamos and El Rito routes will operate by request only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Riders must call at least 24 hours in advance to schedule pickup and return at designated Regional Transit District bus stops along the existing route.
The Tres Piedras route, which operates Wednesdays between Tres Piedras and Taos, will now require reservations to ride due to limited seating.
All routes are free. Reservations can be made by calling 505-629-4725, ext. 2.
