TAOS — The Kit Carson House and Museum is transitioning to new ownership under Kit Carson House Inc., the nonprofit organization run by the museum.
The move could save the deteriorating former home of the famous frontiersman who called Taos home for many years. Two centuries old, the museum’s adobe walls have decayed over time, and a restoration project might cost up to $2.5 million, according to Martin Jagers, the museum board president.
Faced with such a sum, the museum’s owner, the Masonic Bent Lodge, found itself unprepared. By appointing the nonprofit to the ownership role, the museum will be able to apply for federal, state and private grants.
It used a grant from the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division to hire Roy Woods, principal architect of Conron and Woods, to create an assessment of the damage. According to Woods’ findings, high moisture levels are the main cause of damage at the historic site, with some walls already starting to collapse. Jagers said this is a time-sensitive issue.
Numerous attempts to preserve the adobe throughout the 20th century have only rotted the bricks in new ways. At one point, concrete stucco was applied to the walls. Concrete beams later were installed to reinforce certain walls. Both solutions were applied with good intentions; however, they both have led to moisture buildup, which has degraded the bricks over time.
“The report identifies moisture as the most profound threat to both Carson House and Romero House, with high moisture readings and major and minor wall collapses already occurring,” states the fall/winter 2022 issue of the Correspondent newsletter. “Although we were aware of the moisture issue from casual observation, it was striking how high the moisture measurements were.”
The newsletter cites grading, new drainage systems, “flooring revisions” and landscape changes as solutions. Jagers said the museum will have to resort to a mud finish, which has been the proven, original way of preserving adobe bricks.
The new ownership will enable more than the ability to apply for grants. For Jagers, it’s a step toward creating a better museum experience. Under the ownership of the Masonic lodge, the museum was required to have multiple members of the lodge on the board of directors. Now, they have the freedom of selecting non-Freemason board members.
“I think it’s going to give us some flexibility,” he said. Flexibility, to Jagers, comes in the form of revised exhibits that show the “complete story.”
He noted Carson has “been considered quite controversial for a long time.”
“What has gone on here has pretty much been a memorial to Kit Carson, whereas we believe there are other sides that can be presented here: presenting a more complete history, the effects of westward expansion on other people; cultures that were impacted,” he said. “Our board believes it is our responsibility to tell that story as well.”
This new approach will not just offer a narrative of Carson’s actions and accomplishments, but it will also include the impacts of his exploits and endeavors, both long-lasting and otherwise. By offering this perspective, Jagers believes it will engage visitors more, address controversies head-on and, most importantly, offer the most “accurate” telling of Northern New Mexico’s history.
“Typically, museums were colonizing museums, so they told history from the point of view of the colonizing force,” Jagers said. “History was told from, in this case, the United States’ westward expansion — glorious pioneers coming out, everything’s great, we settled the west and conquered the Indians. Well, the Native Americans have a different perspective on that. That’s where history is now, and that’s what good museums do now, is tell different perspectives of the same events.”
According to Jagers, more and more museums across the nation are becoming what he dubbed “decolonizing museums” that show the entire perspective of the events portrayed within. In order to obtain national grants, he continued, museums are expected to offer a “complete story.”
The museum has always been one of the most visited attractions in Taos, second only to the Pueblo, Jagers said. It is the opinion of the museum board that, by making such a change, the museum will attract and retain more visitors. It is the goal of the board, he continued, to restore the visitor count of the museum’s golden era.
Before the pandemic, Jagers said, the museum was drawin in 18,000 to 20,000 annual visitors, compared to the 13,000 post-pandemic. In the 1960s and ’70s, he noted, 50,000 visitors came to the museum each year. It’s the goal of the board to get back to the pre-pandemic range and grow from there. Jagers hopes the coming changes at the museum will bring in more local visitors.
As of now, there is no specific date set for when the museum will officially be under new leadership, although Jagers expects the change in the coming months. Until then, the museum will remain open.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.