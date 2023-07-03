Santa Fe In Bloom: Garden adds new life to historic Taos courtyard

The garden at the Kit Carson Home and Museum is a relatively new attraction that was created in 2012. Courtesy photo

TAOS — The Kit Carson House and Museum is transitioning to new ownership under Kit Carson House Inc., the nonprofit organization run by the museum.

The move could save the deteriorating former home of the famous frontiersman who called Taos home for many years. Two centuries old, the museum’s adobe walls have decayed over time, and a restoration project might cost up to $2.5 million, according to Martin Jagers, the museum board president.

Faced with such a sum, the museum’s owner, the Masonic Bent Lodge, found itself unprepared. By appointing the nonprofit to the ownership role, the museum will be able to apply for federal, state and private grants.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

