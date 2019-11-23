A least a dozen species of New Mexico wildlife and some 260 types nationwide may possibly gain protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation group, is fed up with what it sees as foot-dragging on the part of the Trump administration on the matter. It filed a notice of intent Wednesday to sue the government if it doesn’t start determining whether these species deserve to be put on a “threatened” or “endangered” list.
New Mexico wildlife listed in the possible court action include the Rio Grande cooter, a large turtle that is trying to fend off such threats as pollution, global warming that reduces snowpacks and hunting. Some others are the Pecos pupfish, the Peñasco least chipmunk and the western bumblebee.
“Our world would be poorer if any of those [species] went extinct and they’re all imperiled,” said Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate for the center.
The notice of intent, sent to the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, criticizes the agencies for failing to conduct scientific findings required by a 2016 work plan developed to address a backlog of more than 500 species awaiting determinations of whether they deserve to be listed as threatened or endangered.
“Overall, the Trump administration has listed just 19 species for an average of only seven species per year” since that time, the document says. Further delay, the notice says, will “only heighten … risk of extinction.”
The notice says if no action is taken within 60 days, “We intend to file suit.”
Staff reporter Michael Gerstein contributed to this report.
