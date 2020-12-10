A new nonprofit prison watchdog announced Thursday it has filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department alleging the agency is failing to comply with public records laws.
The New Mexico Prison and Jail Project claims the department has refused to hand over documents on its policies and practices.
"We want to shine a light into facilities that never receive enough public scrutiny," said Steven Robert Allen, the organization's director. "People who are incarcerated are a part of our communities. They deserve to have their rights protected, and that will never happen if the public doesn't have access to information about how they've been treated."
According to a news release the nonprofit issued Thursday, at least 10 lawsuits have been filed against the Corrections Department alleging records law violations.
"As advocates for those who are incarcerated, NMPJP demands that this department follow this law," said Barron Jones, a senior policy strategist with the New Mexico chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Add me to the list that has been "stiffed" by the Corrections Department on an IPRA request. I was looking into their training program for prison guards. I ran into an arrogant attorney, who lied through his teeth, and blocked getting the records I sought, though they obviously existed. Appeal to his superiors elicited no answer. The "problem" clearly lies with Secretary Lucero, and the Governor who appointed her. Our Governor loves "openness" until you ask for the records. She is worse than Martinez for actually getting records. Hard to tell if Michelle is Evil or just Ignorant. In any event, IPRA requests are a problem under MLG, and Democracy requires openness. But, Democracy doesn't seem high on her list.
