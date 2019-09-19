The Santa Fe Neighborhood Law Center announced this week it is closing shop after 12 years of providing free legal services in Santa Fe on issues such as housing, lending and immigration.
One of the founding attorneys, Daniel Yohalem, said the decision wasn’t related to financial issues; rather, he said, board members had too many other commitments to continue the volunteer service.
“With that model, you’re depending on people having the time, the energy and the interest,” he said. “When all of that ran out, we decided we had to stop because we couldn’t get the work done.
The nonprofit was founded in 2007 by attorneys Fred Rowe, Nancy Long and Yohalem after they banded together in a yearslong fight over the northeast-side Los Vecinos housing development off Hyde Park Road, pushing for changes to city ordinances.
“At first, we really saw ourselves as a counterbalance to the deep pockets of developers,” Yohalem said.
Their work expanded as more people joined. It evolved into protecting homeowners from banks’ attempts to take houses without paperwork, an effort that reached the New Mexico Supreme Court. The Neighborhood Law Center represented a Chimayó family, the Romeros, against the Bank of New York and successfully pushed for a change in the New Mexico law on mortgage enforcement.
The model worked for over a decade, Yohalem said, but because of other commitments and the declining health of some board members, they made a decision to stop services. The work will continue, he said, but individually. “If the right project would come along, I could see some of us collaborating again.”
For 11 years, the Neighborhood Law Center organized an annual law policy conference, using panels of experts to discuss solutions to local issues. The 2018 conference hosted eight to 10 panels on topics such as professional conduct in the wake of #MeToo, affordable housing and sustainable energy infrastructure.
Yohalem said this year’s conference, initially set for December at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, was canceled. City officials refused to refund the organization’s $3,000 deposit for the space.
“I understand their rule that if you sign the contract, you don’t have an expectation of getting that back,” he said. “But we’re a small nonprofit that does all pro bono work; for them to say that to us was thoughtless.”
Gabriel Smith, a lawyer for the city, confirmed the city has a policy of not refunding convention center deposits.
Eight local nonprofits will split the $60,000 the center has accumulated from donations and past conference fees: Somos Un Pueblo Unido, the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, Cooking With Kids, the Chainbreaker Collective, Audubon New Mexico’s education program; the Santa Fe Veterans Alliance and Homeless Veterans Project; and New Energy Economy.
Lynne Canning, a Neighborhood Law Center board member who is now contracting with the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, said the board chose nonprofits that members had partnered with for a long time.
“It was the natural outgrowth,” she said.
She began working with the center in 2012, when Rowe invited her to work with him, she said, after she decided at age 53 to attend law school. She pursued projects on predatory lending, bail practices and family incarceration of immigrants.
Canning said her projects, and those of many other board members, starting taking more and more of her time.
“The dissolution of the Santa Fe Neighborhood was a function of all of us on the board getting involved in everything we’re involved in, and I think it just felt ultimately like it was time,” she said.
Editor’s note: Daniel Yohalem has represented the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Albuquerque Journal and New Mexico Foundation for Open Government in an Inspection of Public Records Act case.