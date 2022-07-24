Some say they are used for protection. Others say they are simply tools to kill or maim.

But on Sunday during a breezy morning in front of Santa Fe’s First Presbyterian Church, a collection of firearm parts received new life: as garden tools.

More than 50 people attended an event hosted by the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence outside of the First Presbyterian Church on Grant Avenue to watch as volunteers showed how gun parts could be used to create gardening tools by shaping the metal into a spade, while using the gun stock to create a handle.

