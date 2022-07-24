Some say they are used for protection. Others say they are simply tools to kill or maim.
But on Sunday during a breezy morning in front of Santa Fe’s First Presbyterian Church, a collection of firearm parts received new life: as garden tools.
More than 50 people attended an event hosted by the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence outside of the First Presbyterian Church on Grant Avenue to watch as volunteers showed how gun parts could be used to create gardening tools by shaping the metal into a spade, while using the gun stock to create a handle.
“We turn them literally into gardening tools that will sustain life,” said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of the nonprofit. “We also give these to community gardens at the schools, and we hear from a lot of gardeners and farmers how healing it is to be able to use what was once a tool to kill as a tool to create or sustain life.”
Sunday’s event started around 10:15 a.m., kicked off by a few short words from Viscoli and the Rev. Dr. Harry Eberts, pastor at the church and co-president of the nonprofit.
Mayor Alan Webber and City Councilor Renee Villarreal followed by reading a proclamation naming July 24 as Miranda Viscoli and Harry Eberts Day, in honor of Viscoli and Ebert’s selection as the awardees of the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship’s Peaceseeker Award. The award recognizes people who have made a commitment to working toward peace and justice, according to the fellowship’s website.
During his opening comments, with a bucket of broken-down guns in view, Webber said gun violence is a national issue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 49,000 people died in the United States in 2021 due to gun violence, a national record.
“It wasn’t that long ago that we were all shocked by what happened in Ulvalde, Texas,” Webber said. “But it seems like a long time ago because it keeps happening. It happens in cities across the country; it happens here when two young men are handling a gun and it goes and a life is taken.”
Webber was likely referencing Efren Sifuentes-Gallesos, 18, who is accused of killing his childhood friend Andres Griego-Alvardo, 18, earlier this month outside of a smoke shop on Airport Road. The pair appeared to be messing around with the gun in a car when it went off, killing Griego-Alvardo.
Sifuentes-Gallegos appeared to have tried to save his friend’s life and took him to a nearby medical facility, but Griego-Alvardo succumbed to his injuries.
“It is a national tragedy where we see weapons of all kinds taking lives instead of being used safely as an instrument of peacekeeping rather than destroying families and lives,” Webber said.
Eberts said the church got involved in earnest with efforts to prevent gun violence in 2012 after a man shot and killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Perturbed by the lack of action following the tragedy, Eberts said the congregation started meeting, eventually deciding to get involved with gun buyback events.
New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence was founded a year later and launched its Guns to Gardens program in 2016.
“We are called to take the weapons of this world and beat them into something that is going to bring healing and peace to those around us,” Ebert said during a speech. “We think in some small way we are doing that.”
The guns brought to the church Sunday morning were collected the day prior at a buyback event in the Fiesta Nissan parking lot. The event was organized by the nonprofit in conjunction with the Santa Fe Police Department. According to Viscoli, the nonprofit collected about 166 firearms, more than double the haul at their last event in Santa Fe in 2021, including 40 semi-automatics.
Sculptor Don Redman of Devilhead Studios in Santa Fe was on scene Sunday with a kiln, an anvil and other equipment to demonstrate how to repurpose the gun parts into a design he created for spades.
“I came up with a design to pretty much take the barrels and split them to pretty much make spades with them,” he said during a short break away from the kiln. “It is something that can be made pretty quickly, so that is something we are going to do.”
He said if the gun is older, its was probably made with better wood material that can and “should” be reused.
“There are some really beautiful pieces of wood, so it is kind of like seeing the wood carry on,” Redman said.
As the event continued, people in the crowd were able to take a few swings at the anvil with a sledgehammer.
Both Webber and Villarreal took a few nervous-looking swings before allowing others to take a turn. Villarreal said there was a level of stress release, watching the metal warp and shape as she struck the anvil.
“It’s like cultivating versus tearing down,” she said. “It is an interesting symbol of turning something that is destructive into something that is meant for growth.
“There is something kind of profound about that,” she added.