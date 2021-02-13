Between health care workers treating the community through the pandemic and local small businesses going under, the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta found a cause.
The nonprofit is raising funds for vouchers redeemable at local restaurants to be spent by hundreds of workers from the city's three hospitals.
By Saturday, the effort had raised $45,000, which is being used at over 30 Santa Fe restaurants.
"That's a lot of food for a lot of people who really deserve it," said Greg O’Byrne, executive director of Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, a nonprofit that organizes an annual festival combining local culinary and visual arts.
"The idea is the perfect combination of helping those front-line workers and some restaurants that have been struggling for business," O’Byrne said.
The vouchers are for employees at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and the Santa Fe Indian Hospital. Since fundraising began over the summer, $35,000 in gift cards have been issued to a few hundred workers. A recent $7,000 donation from Susan’s Fine Wine and Spirits started a new round of $10,000 in $50 gift cards.
“I got a call from one of our clinicians yesterday who said how amazing their meals have been," Justin Schroer, director of development at Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation, said in a news release.
"Thank you to the generous donors and restaurants who helped make this happen and to all who put extra special care and thought into the preparation and 'goodness' into the meals given to our healthcare staff.”
Last week, Santa Fe County moved from red to a less-restrictive yellow level under state Department of Health guidelines, allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. But some restaurants told The New Mexican they will continue to do takeout only due to lack of space and the possibility of an uptick in COVID-19 cases returning the county to red status.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.