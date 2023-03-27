ROSWELL — Nathaniel Tavarez still recalls the “boom” of the shotgun.

Then the sound of students around him screaming.

But so much else about the January 2014 school shooting at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell that brought him down remains a blur. As he fell to the floor that morning, he said he felt like “I had flown out of the gym.”

032723_JG_Tavarez3.jpg

Nathaniel Tavarez steps on a large tile in the Berrendo Middle School gym in Roswell on Monday and explains the area marked by red tape had to be removed because it was soaked with blood beyond repair after a Jan. 14, 2014, shooting. Tavarez’s body still retains 1,000 pieces of pellets from the attack by a classmate, and he remains blind in his left eye.
032723_JG_Tavarez2.jpg

Berrendo Middle School students react Monday to a broadcast news package explaining the 2014 Roswell shooting that happened in the same gym they sit in.
032723_JG_Tavarez6.jpg

Nathanial Tavarez laughs as he encourages students Hannah Steely, right, and Berlin Dean, not pictured, to insult him as part of a skit during his presentation on bullying and mental health at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell.

