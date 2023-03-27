ROSWELL — Nathaniel Tavarez still recalls the “boom” of the shotgun.
Then the sound of students around him screaming.
But so much else about the January 2014 school shooting at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell that brought him down remains a blur. As he fell to the floor that morning, he said he felt like “I had flown out of the gym.”
“I was immediately blinded and did not know what had happened,” the 21-year-old recalled of that day when 12-year-old Mason Campbell pulled a shotgun out of a bag in the gym and opened fire — wounding Tavarez and Kendal Sanders, both then middle schoolers, as they sat in the bleachers in the school gymnasium.
Also injured in the shooting was school security guard Kevin Hayes — who still works at the school and recalled the younger Tavarez as “a great kid.”
When Tavarez regained consciousness in a hospital in Texas about two weeks after the shooting, someone asked him if he remembered what happened. “The school blew up,” he said.
Tavarez returned to his middle school Monday to give a presentation on the shooting and its aftermath, hoping to use the incident as a tool to teach middle schoolers about the impact of bullying — and the power of asking for help. The timing, which coincided with a deadly school shooting Monday in Nashville, Tenn., only added to its power.
Though it was not the first time Tavarez had returned to Berrendo, it was the first time he’d put together a public presentation of the violent event and how it affected him and others, he said.
He said he bears no ill will toward Campbell, who was apparently responding to being bullied — not by Tavarez — by firing three rounds.
“The way I perceived it, [Campbell] was probably struggling with something,” Tavarez said.
He said he wants to start a nonprofit with a mission to address bullying and stop gun violence in school.
It’s a big dream: According to the Sandy Hook Promise website, 338,000 children have experienced gun violence in schools since the Columbine High School shooting of 1999.
Tavarez said he knows he is one of the lucky ones. He said his body still retains 1,000 pieces of pellets from the shooting. Though he has regained some sense of sight, he remains blind in his left eye.
When he spoke to Berrendo’s students Monday, his tone was one of a matter-of-fact historian reciting the who, what, when and how of the shooting, which shocked Roswell, a community of some 48,000 people.
The shooting served as a cold reminder that such violent events can and do happen anywhere, including New Mexico.
Campbell was a seventh grader when he brought a sawed-off shotgun into the gym just a few days after the end of winter break. Months later, he pleaded no contest to three charges of aggravated battery and one count of bringing a firearm into a school, and was handed the maximum sentence for a youth — detention up to the age of 21.
Several people in attendance at Tavarez’s presentation said Campbell, now 21, has been released, though they did not know the details.
Rob Johnson, spokesman for the state Children, Youth and Families Department, said in an interview Monday the agency could not provide details of Campbell’s case “due to confidentiality laws.”
For his part, Tavarez said he could not remain angry at Campbell. He told students the boy was an “amazing kid” who seemed to have a bright future in front of him. Tavarez said as a person of “strong religious faith, I knew for any sort of healing I needed to forgive him. That’s what started my journey to recovery.”
“From Day One, without God he would not be here today,” Tavarez’s mother, Donna Tavarez, said in an interview.
Nathaniel Tavarez said he got interested in researching and talking about gun violence in schools when he began studying business administration at Texas Tech University several years ago. He wrote a research paper examining the trends in school shootings — including the role mental illness played in them — and their effects on kids.
On Monday, Tavarez — who’s still attending Texas Tech and plans to become a business entrepreneur — urged students to open up about times when they feel overwhelmed by something hurting them and talk to a trusted friend of adult about their feelings.
He also urged them to report any incidents of bullying to adults at school.
“None of you are alone in the struggle,” he said.
Several students gathered around Tavarez to speak to him between the speaking engagements he gave at the school.
One student, 12-year-old Erik Knudsen, recalled being bullied in elementary school and said sometimes people don’t understand why others around them are feeling sad or scared.
Asked what inspired him most about Tavarez’s story, Knudsen’s response was short and to the point.
“That he survived,” he said.