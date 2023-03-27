ROSWELL — Nathaniel Tavarez still recalls the “boom” of the shotgun.

Then the sound of students around him screaming.

But so much else about the January 2014 school shooting at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell that brought him down remains a blur. As he fell to the floor that morning, he said he felt like “I had flown out of the gym.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.