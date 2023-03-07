Paul Emir Blanchard knows more than most about making news. He’s been grabbing headlines since 1967, when he upset Joe LaMotta in a high school wrestling match in Florida.

Joe was a tough kid and a big name, the son of Raging Bull Jake LaMotta, onetime world middleweight boxing champion.

After Blanchard finished high school in Coral Gables, he had a short stay at the University of Miami. His athletic talents weren’t appreciated by the football coach, so Blanchard went west to play for the University of New Mexico.

