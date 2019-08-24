For more than three decades, The New Mexican has been honoring people in Santa Fe and across Northern New Mexico who dedicate their time to volunteer service. Once again, the newspaper is seeking nominations for its annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards, recognizing those who help make our local communities stronger.
The New Mexican will publish profiles of the 2018 award winners in the newspaper beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and also will publish a magazine Dec. 1 featuring the 10 honorees.
For the fourth year, the newspaper will host a reception for honorees and their families, as well as past award winners. The event will be held Dec. 5 at La Fonda on the Plaza.
Nominees for the 10 Who Made a Difference awards must live or volunteer in Northern New Mexico. If you know an individual deserving of consideration, please submit their name and tell us how they dedicate their time to serving the community. We encourage leaders of nonprofit organizations to consider their pools of hardworking volunteers and submit nominations.
A person who has been nominated in the past but has not been named an honoree is eligible for nomination; those who have been previously awarded are not eligible.
To submit a nomination online, visit santafenewmexican.com/10who. To submit a nomination by email, please send an email with the subject line “10 who” to Cynthia Miller at cmiller@sfnewmexican.com.
Your submission must include complete contact information for both you and the nominee, including a mailing address, email address and phone number.
The deadline for nominations is 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
The New Mexican also is asking past winners of the 10 Who Made a Difference honor to provide us with their current contact information if they’d like to learn more about the special event Dec. 5. Contact Susan Cahoon at scahoon@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3001.