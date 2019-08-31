For more than three decades, The New Mexican has been honoring people in Santa Fe and across Northern New Mexico who dedicate their time to volunteer service. Once again, the newspaper is seeking nominations for its annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards, recognizing those who help make our local communities stronger.
The New Mexican will publish profiles of the 2018 award winners in the newspaper beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and also will publish a magazine Dec. 1 featuring the 10 honorees.
For the fourth year, the newspaper will host a reception for honorees and their families, as well as past award winners. The event will be held Dec. 5 at La Fonda on the Plaza.
Nominees for the 10 Who Made a Difference awards must live or volunteer in Northern New Mexico; anyone who has been previously awarded is not eligible.
To submit a nomination online, visit santafenewmexican.com/10who. To submit a nomination by email, please send an email with the subject line “10 who” to Cynthia Miller at cmiller@sfnewmexican.com.
Your submission must include complete contact information for both you and the nominee, including a mailing address, email address and phone number.
The deadline for nominations is 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.