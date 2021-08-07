Santa Fe school board President Kate Noble is running for a second term.
Noble announced her bid in District 3 in a letter to The New Mexican, in which she noted Santa Fe Public Schools' improved graduation rates, efforts to retain and attract teachers, and technology and scientific initiatives.
"We can continue to improve student outcomes, unlock career opportunities and develop a skilled workforce," she wrote in the letter. "We can close achievement gaps, beginning to address the underlying issues of poverty and an underperforming educational system."
Noble was elected to the school board in 2017 and became its president in 2019.
The mother of a public school student, Noble graduated from Santa Fe High School and Columbia University in New York.
She worked in the city's community and economic development department and now serves as vice president for policy and stakeholder engagement at Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership.
